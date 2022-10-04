RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Oct 2022 13:44 |  By RnMTeam

Lethal, Gothic & Mysteriou.s - Get ready for Killer Haseena featuring Tulsi Kumar & Arjun Kanungo!

MUMBAI: Two of the most popular music sensations Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo collaborate for the very first time on ‘Killer Haseena’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. The dance track with a modern, unique soundscape sung and featuring Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo is out now and has much to offer audiences with its new sound and an even more intriguing music video.

With lethal and gothic visuals, coupled with the dynamics shared between both music artists, ‘Killer Haseena’ brings audiences something stand-out and distinctive both in terms of sound and visuals.

Penned by Vayu and Diksha C and composed by Arjun Kanungo, the track is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh, who adds a mysterious and captivating flavour to the music video. Both Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo bring their signature individual styles and feature in never-seen-before avatars as they step outside their comfort zones.

Says Tulsi Kumar, “There couldn’t have been a better track than ‘Killer Haseena’ for me and Arjun Kanungo to collaborate on. Getting into this character was a completely new experience for me and I’m happy to surprise audiences with something new and distinct.”

Adds Arjun Kanungo, “What makes ‘Killer Haseena’ special is the fact that both Tulsi and I are known for very different sounds and with this track we marry the two. We had a blast shooting the music video and getting into these mysterious characters. I look forward to what audiences have to say.”

Says Adil Shaikh, “The music video of ‘Killer Haseena’ has a very deep, intriguing and gothic vibe and people are really going to be surprised seeing both Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo take on these characters. They stepped up to the challenge and took the music video to the next level. This is a sure shot treat for their fans.”

Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo’s Killer Haseena produced by T-Series is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh. The song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Tags
Tulsi Kumar Arjun Kanungo music
Related news
 | 04 Oct 2022

BotHard’s identity remains a mystery! Netizens predict him to be Emiway Bantai!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle 2.0’s Squad Bosses EPR, Dino James, King and Dee MC woke up to a rude shake-up by an aspiring rapper - BotHard - https://www.instagram.com/bothard.raps/!

read more
Kingpin
 | 04 Oct 2022

"Kingpin" fame singer Lekka: This is the era of POPSTARS in India

MUMBAI: Packed with swag, the track is a groovy number, featuring Lekka in an edgy, dark, and chic avatar.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Italian proggers EVEN FLOW release new EP “Mediterraneo”

MUMBAI: THE HYBRIS è un progetto rock alternativo internazionale di tre amici. Originariamente tutti i membri vivevano in Germania e si conoscevano da molto tempo. In passato hanno suonato in vari gruppi rock, prima che il trio si diffondesse in tutto il mondo.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour With Emotional First Weekend Alongside Brandi Carlile and Very Special Guest Martina McBride

MUMBAI: GRAMMY®-winning Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, kicked-off The Judds: The Final Tour this past weekend with two packed arena shows in Grand Rapids, MI and Toledo, OH.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Alt-Pop trio Oakman unveils highly-anticipated EP 'SCP'

MUMBAI: France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN shares their highly anticipated EP, 'SCP', out now via Rude Records. 'SCP', an acronym for “sugar-coated pill”, is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, 'Plastic World', released back in 2018.

read more

RnM Biz

95 Mirchi aims at reducing the noise levels on the roads of Bengaluru with #95KmsDontDabao Challenge

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

Chingari gained an overwhelming response from its users on its Navratri campaign; clocked in 1B+ views

MUMBAI: As the auspicious festival of Navratri approaches, Chingari powered by GARI- the world's read more

Introducing EKKO – India's First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovativread more

Industry-leading VR Concert Platform AmazeVR Announces $32 Million in Series B funding

MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more

Introducing EKKO – India’s First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
"Kingpin" fame singer Lekka: This is the era of POPSTARS in India

MUMBAI: Packed with swag, the track is a groovy number, featuring Lekka in an edgy, dark, and chic avatar. Sharing her thoughts on the way the music...read more

2
Italian proggers EVEN FLOW release new EP “Mediterraneo”

MUMBAI: THE HYBRIS è un progetto rock alternativo internazionale di tre amici. Originariamente tutti i membri vivevano in Germania e si conoscevano...read more

3
BotHard’s identity remains a mystery! Netizens predict him to be Emiway Bantai!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle 2.0’s Squad Bosses EPR, Dino James, King and Dee MC woke up to a rude shake-up by an aspiring rapper - BotHard - https://www....read more

4
Alternative Art Rock band SHAPE OF WATER reveal “Don’t Leave Me in the Dark” music video & single, LP album 'Amor Fati' out October 28, 2022

MUMBAI: British alternative art rock band Shape of Water have just revealed a new music video and single "Don’t Leave Me in the Dark". This is the...read more

5
Alt-Pop trio Oakman unveils highly-anticipated EP 'SCP'

MUMBAI: France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN shares their highly anticipated EP, 'SCP', out now via Rude Records. 'SCP', an acronym for “sugar-coated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games