"Kingpin" fame singer Lekka: This is the era of POPSTARS in India

MUMBAI: Packed with swag, the track is a groovy number, featuring Lekka in an edgy, dark, and chic avatar.
Sharing her thoughts on the way the music industry is changing especially for female artists, Lekka in her exclusive conversation with ETimes said, “There's been a huge change in the music scene in India. We have entered the beginning of a new era where there will be a surge of emerging super talented pop stars. This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for”
Further, she even spoke about her latest release in the conversation and said, “’ Kingpin’ is a song made especially for women and is inspired by the Bandit Queen. Strong, powerful and badass describes it best."
The song project is helmed by Sarthak Gaur, CEO of 1 Million Entertainment, directed by Nitish Raizada, Kingpin’s music is produced by Dee Coy and composed by Addy. The song is being appreciated by audiences all over the world and has crossed 3 million views in 24 hrs.
