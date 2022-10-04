RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Oct 2022 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

"Kingpin" fame singer Lekka: This is the era of POPSTARS in India

Kingpin
Kingpin

MUMBAI: Packed with swag, the track is a groovy number, featuring Lekka in an edgy, dark, and chic avatar.

Sharing her thoughts on the way the music industry is changing especially for female artists, Lekka in her exclusive conversation with ETimes said, “There's been a huge change in the music scene in India. We have entered the beginning of a new era where there will be a surge of emerging super talented pop stars. This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for”

Further, she even spoke about her latest release in the conversation and said, “’ Kingpin’ is a song made especially for women and is inspired by the Bandit Queen. Strong, powerful and badass describes it best."

Check out the song here:

The song project is helmed by Sarthak Gaur, CEO of 1 Million Entertainment, directed by Nitish Raizada, Kingpin’s music is produced by Dee Coy and composed by Addy. The song is being appreciated by audiences all over the world and has crossed 3 million views in 24 hrs.

Tags
Kingpin music
Related news
 | 04 Oct 2022

BotHard’s identity remains a mystery! Netizens predict him to be Emiway Bantai!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle 2.0’s Squad Bosses EPR, Dino James, King and Dee MC woke up to a rude shake-up by an aspiring rapper - BotHard - https://www.instagram.com/bothard.raps/!

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Italian proggers EVEN FLOW release new EP “Mediterraneo”

MUMBAI: THE HYBRIS è un progetto rock alternativo internazionale di tre amici. Originariamente tutti i membri vivevano in Germania e si conoscevano da molto tempo. In passato hanno suonato in vari gruppi rock, prima che il trio si diffondesse in tutto il mondo.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour With Emotional First Weekend Alongside Brandi Carlile and Very Special Guest Martina McBride

MUMBAI: GRAMMY®-winning Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, kicked-off The Judds: The Final Tour this past weekend with two packed arena shows in Grand Rapids, MI and Toledo, OH.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Alt-Pop trio Oakman unveils highly-anticipated EP 'SCP'

MUMBAI: France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN shares their highly anticipated EP, 'SCP', out now via Rude Records. 'SCP', an acronym for “sugar-coated pill”, is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, 'Plastic World', released back in 2018.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Alternative Art Rock band SHAPE OF WATER reveal “Don’t Leave Me in the Dark” music video & single, LP album 'Amor Fati' out October 28, 2022

MUMBAI: British alternative art rock band Shape of Water have just revealed a new music video and single "Don’t Leave Me in the Dark". This is the second drop from their upcoming LP album Amor Fati which is scheduled to be released on October 28, 2022 via Eclipse Records.

read more

RnM Biz

95 Mirchi aims at reducing the noise levels on the roads of Bengaluru with #95KmsDontDabao Challenge

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

Chingari gained an overwhelming response from its users on its Navratri campaign; clocked in 1B+ views

MUMBAI: As the auspicious festival of Navratri approaches, Chingari powered by GARI- the world's read more

Introducing EKKO – India's First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovativread more

Industry-leading VR Concert Platform AmazeVR Announces $32 Million in Series B funding

MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more

Introducing EKKO – India’s First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Italian proggers EVEN FLOW release new EP “Mediterraneo”

MUMBAI: THE HYBRIS è un progetto rock alternativo internazionale di tre amici. Originariamente tutti i membri vivevano in Germania e si conoscevano...read more

2
BotHard’s identity remains a mystery! Netizens predict him to be Emiway Bantai!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle 2.0’s Squad Bosses EPR, Dino James, King and Dee MC woke up to a rude shake-up by an aspiring rapper - BotHard - https://www....read more

3
Alternative Art Rock band SHAPE OF WATER reveal “Don’t Leave Me in the Dark” music video & single, LP album 'Amor Fati' out October 28, 2022

MUMBAI: British alternative art rock band Shape of Water have just revealed a new music video and single "Don’t Leave Me in the Dark". This is the...read more

4
Alt-Pop trio Oakman unveils highly-anticipated EP 'SCP'

MUMBAI: France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN shares their highly anticipated EP, 'SCP', out now via Rude Records. 'SCP', an acronym for “sugar-coated...read more

5
Guru Randhawa Finally Confirms Playing The Lead Role In Amit Bhatia's First Film, Along With Anupam Kher- they shared an adorable Picture

MUMBAI: Amit Bhatia, a businessman turned producer, has finally entered the world of filmmaking. Amit Bhatia, the founder and managing director of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games