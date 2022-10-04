RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Oct 2022 14:53 |  By RnMTeam

Italian proggers EVEN FLOW release new EP “Mediterraneo”

MUMBAI: THE HYBRIS è un progetto rock alternativo internazionale di tre amici. Originariamente tutti i membri vivevano in Germania e si conoscevano da molto tempo. In passato hanno suonato in vari gruppi rock, prima che il trio si diffondesse in tutto il mondo.

The Sardinian masters of Power Progressive Metal EVEN FLOW return with a new EP entitled "Mediterraneo" on October 3rd, 2022! "Mediterraneo", adorned with a beautiful artwork by Mythrid Art, is a concentrate of energy, power and melody, characterized by the unique style of the band since its inception in the late 1990s. It will take the listener on a journey through a unique, engaging and fascinating musical dimension.

The recording was curated by Brian Maillard at the Solid Vision Studio in Cagliari and by Manuele Di Ascenzo at Deanathor's Studio in Rome, the mixing and mastering was entrusted to Michele Guaitoli at the Groove Factory in Udine. Produced by guitarist Pietro Paolo Lunesu & drummer Giorgio Lunesu. The keyboards and orchestrations were recorded by Alessandro Bertoni at Keystone Studio in Los Angeles.

EVEN FLOW‘s new recording “Mediterraneo” follows their three EPs “Dream Weaver” (2008), “Mother” (2019), and “Flower Paths” (2013), and two albums “Life Has Just Begun” (2017) and “Ancient Memories (2011).

“Mediterreano” sees the band approaching the record with progressive metal in the rhythm with vocal lines oriented towards power metal with AOR eighties influences.

Track Listing: 1. Ocean Lies (5:12) 2. Ray of Light (4:50) 3. Leaves (2:54) 4. Revelation Day (3:00) 5. Mediterraneo (7:32) - EP Length: 23:30.

“Mediterraneo”: https://www.bandevenflow.com/store/mediterraneo/

Tags
Even Flow Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 04 Oct 2022

BotHard’s identity remains a mystery! Netizens predict him to be Emiway Bantai!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle 2.0’s Squad Bosses EPR, Dino James, King and Dee MC woke up to a rude shake-up by an aspiring rapper - BotHard - https://www.instagram.com/bothard.raps/!

read more
Kingpin
 | 04 Oct 2022

"Kingpin" fame singer Lekka: This is the era of POPSTARS in India

MUMBAI: Packed with swag, the track is a groovy number, featuring Lekka in an edgy, dark, and chic avatar.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour With Emotional First Weekend Alongside Brandi Carlile and Very Special Guest Martina McBride

MUMBAI: GRAMMY®-winning Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, kicked-off The Judds: The Final Tour this past weekend with two packed arena shows in Grand Rapids, MI and Toledo, OH.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Rising Singer-Songwriter grentperez Unveils New EP 'Trail Mix Tape'

MUMBAI: Filipino-Australian indie singer-songwriter grentperez releases his newest project 'Trail Mix Tape', an eclectic mix of four songs, via Fast Friends. Accompanying the project is a visual for the single “Day By Day”.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Alt-Pop trio Oakman unveils highly-anticipated EP 'SCP'

MUMBAI: France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN shares their highly anticipated EP, 'SCP', out now via Rude Records. 'SCP', an acronym for “sugar-coated pill”, is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, 'Plastic World', released back in 2018.

read more

RnM Biz

95 Mirchi aims at reducing the noise levels on the roads of Bengaluru with #95KmsDontDabao Challenge

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

Chingari gained an overwhelming response from its users on its Navratri campaign; clocked in 1B+ views

MUMBAI: As the auspicious festival of Navratri approaches, Chingari powered by GARI- the world's read more

Introducing EKKO – India's First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovativread more

Industry-leading VR Concert Platform AmazeVR Announces $32 Million in Series B funding

MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more

Introducing EKKO – India’s First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
BotHard’s identity remains a mystery! Netizens predict him to be Emiway Bantai!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle 2.0’s Squad Bosses EPR, Dino James, King and Dee MC woke up to a rude shake-up by an aspiring rapper - BotHard - https://www....read more

2
Alternative Art Rock band SHAPE OF WATER reveal “Don’t Leave Me in the Dark” music video & single, LP album 'Amor Fati' out October 28, 2022

MUMBAI: British alternative art rock band Shape of Water have just revealed a new music video and single "Don’t Leave Me in the Dark". This is the...read more

3
Alt-Pop trio Oakman unveils highly-anticipated EP 'SCP'

MUMBAI: France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN shares their highly anticipated EP, 'SCP', out now via Rude Records. 'SCP', an acronym for “sugar-coated...read more

4
Guru Randhawa Finally Confirms Playing The Lead Role In Amit Bhatia's First Film, Along With Anupam Kher- they shared an adorable Picture

MUMBAI: Amit Bhatia, a businessman turned producer, has finally entered the world of filmmaking. Amit Bhatia, the founder and managing director of...read more

5
Shekhar Ravjiani wins our hearts once again with his soul stirring rendition of “Oo Saahiba” from Vikram Vedha

MUMBAI: There are some special songs that instantly draw you in through their beautiful composition and powerfully soulful vocals and Sheykhar’s ‘Oo...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games