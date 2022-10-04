Italian proggers EVEN FLOW release new EP “Mediterraneo”

MUMBAI: THE HYBRIS è un progetto rock alternativo internazionale di tre amici. Originariamente tutti i membri vivevano in Germania e si conoscevano da molto tempo. In passato hanno suonato in vari gruppi rock, prima che il trio si diffondesse in tutto il mondo.

The Sardinian masters of Power Progressive Metal EVEN FLOW return with a new EP entitled "Mediterraneo" on October 3rd, 2022! "Mediterraneo", adorned with a beautiful artwork by Mythrid Art, is a concentrate of energy, power and melody, characterized by the unique style of the band since its inception in the late 1990s. It will take the listener on a journey through a unique, engaging and fascinating musical dimension.

The recording was curated by Brian Maillard at the Solid Vision Studio in Cagliari and by Manuele Di Ascenzo at Deanathor's Studio in Rome, the mixing and mastering was entrusted to Michele Guaitoli at the Groove Factory in Udine. Produced by guitarist Pietro Paolo Lunesu & drummer Giorgio Lunesu. The keyboards and orchestrations were recorded by Alessandro Bertoni at Keystone Studio in Los Angeles.

EVEN FLOW‘s new recording “Mediterraneo” follows their three EPs “Dream Weaver” (2008), “Mother” (2019), and “Flower Paths” (2013), and two albums “Life Has Just Begun” (2017) and “Ancient Memories (2011).

“Mediterreano” sees the band approaching the record with progressive metal in the rhythm with vocal lines oriented towards power metal with AOR eighties influences.

Track Listing: 1. Ocean Lies (5:12) 2. Ray of Light (4:50) 3. Leaves (2:54) 4. Revelation Day (3:00) 5. Mediterraneo (7:32) - EP Length: 23:30.

“Mediterraneo”: https://www.bandevenflow.com/store/mediterraneo/