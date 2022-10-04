Alternative Art Rock band SHAPE OF WATER reveal “Don’t Leave Me in the Dark” music video & single, LP album 'Amor Fati' out October 28, 2022

MUMBAI: British alternative art rock band Shape of Water have just revealed a new music video and single "Don’t Leave Me in the Dark". This is the second drop from their upcoming LP album Amor Fati which is scheduled to be released on October 28, 2022 via Eclipse Records. The video was directed by Luca De Falco.

"Lonely, aren’t we all? This song is literally about a wet dream and the dreamer is left alone, and loneliness is the real meaning of these lyrics and what we experience when we’re lonely" says lead vocalist & keyboardist Rox Capriotti. "We had thousands of ideas for this video, but we were running out of time and budget so one day, during one of the numerous meetings we held to decide what kind of video we wanted to shoot, we said ‘why don’t we try to do something funny this time?’ and then we all came up with the idea of a dildo singing alone the song in its room, praying for not ‘being left in the dark’.” Guitarist Luca De Falco continues, “The video is half filmed and half drawn. We built the room with a cardboard and various stuff we had in the house, the window with the rain and our logo in the back is an iPad running constantly a videoclip with rain and buildings, and the result is amazing!”

The new album by Shape Of Water is titled, Amor Fati, Latin for “Love of Fate,” alluding to Nietzsche and the philosophy of determinism which would imply that destiny is already written and we must embrace the meaninglessness of our free will. Furthermore, this aesthetic (and rocking) masterpiece delivers a poignant message about isolation as a swansong, speaking to the awesome potential of humankind as we ironically and tragically blend into one another. We wear masks of balance and hope, yet death makes us dust that slips away in the wind. We create powerful machines and build monuments of hope, but we lose ourselves in the process. Musically, the album is as diverse as it is sonically pleasing. Instead of guitar power chords used for punch and dynamics, Shape of Water employs tactical low-toned synths in a fashion similar to John Carpenter utilizing what he called “stingers,” lending impact and potency to the given Michael Meyers sighting. On the mid and high end, the band delivers various styles of expressive, elegant and dynamic keyboards: delicate and refined and soaring and bold. Guitars are used tastefully, so smoothly at times that one might mistake them for keyboards and visa-versa, and the vocals are what Salieri, in the film Amadeus, called an “absolute beauty.”

Shape Of Water discography

Amor Fati (LP) - 2022

A Ghost In Manchester / Mr. Sandman (single) - 2021

Livestream from Mars (LP) - 2021

Lockdown On Mars (EP) - 2021

Great Illusions (LP) - 2020

Shape Of Water lineup

Rox Capriotti (vocals, keyboards, bass guitar, arrangements), Luca De Falco (guitars, backing vocals, artworks)