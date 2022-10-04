Alt-Pop trio Oakman unveils highly-anticipated EP 'SCP'

MUMBAI: France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN shares their highly anticipated EP, 'SCP', out now via Rude Records. 'SCP', an acronym for “sugar-coated pill”, is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, 'Plastic World', released back in 2018. The EP shines a light on the trio’s growth through the addition of 80’s style synths, punchy drums and a groovy bass, all the while keeping their core pop-punk energetic guitars.

"We've learned a lot from this EP and little by little we're defining ourselves,” says lead singer Marine on the EP. “But this is just the beginning of everything we have in mind. This EP has given us additional keys to better understand how to express what we feel and how to transmit it. We are very proud of this experience that it gave us, of the adventure lived and of this beautiful friendship with Aurélien Mariat which results from it. Without him, nothing would be the same. It has welded us together more than ever. Thank you for your continuous support, you give us the strength to continue.”

The EP features the previously released songs “SCP”, “All The Way Up”, “Murder”, “Fantasy” and “Night”. The tracks have quickly garnered the attention of the likes of Billboard who praised “Night” as a "carpe diem bop," and the music video was also featured on MTV Asia.

Oakman arrived on the Lyon rock scene in 2016 with the release of their self-produced EP, 'Waterscape'. Following the release of their first EP, the band began to tour across not only France, but England, Italy, Japan, the US and more. They opened for bands like Enter Shikari (Bataclan, Paris), ZZ TOP (Pérouges Fest), Basement (Kao, Lyon) and Bukowski (Marché Gare, Lyon). They later released their second EP, 'Plastic World', in October 2018, which was mixed by Sam Pura (State Champs, Story So Far).

Every time they play, the effect is immediate. They will touch you emotionally with songs like “Plastic World” or “Spread”, but keep a touch of fun and joy with songs like “Clear Enough”. With Marine’s incredible voice at the forefront, the band builds up a contrast between aggression and solace with each track.

Oakman is Marine (Lead vocals / Guitar), Geremia (Bass), and Jesse (Drums).

'SCP' Tracklisting

1. Night

2. Murder

3. Fantasy

4. SCP

5. Lucky Charm

6. All The Way Up