RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Oct 2022 13:55 |  By RnMTeam

Alt-Pop trio Oakman unveils highly-anticipated EP 'SCP'

MUMBAI: France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN shares their highly anticipated EP, 'SCP', out now via Rude Records. 'SCP', an acronym for “sugar-coated pill”, is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, 'Plastic World', released back in 2018. The EP shines a light on the trio’s growth through the addition of 80’s style synths, punchy drums and a groovy bass, all the while keeping their core pop-punk energetic guitars.

"We've learned a lot from this EP and little by little we're defining ourselves,” says lead singer Marine on the EP. “But this is just the beginning of everything we have in mind. This EP has given us additional keys to better understand how to express what we feel and how to transmit it. We are very proud of this experience that it gave us, of the adventure lived and of this beautiful friendship with Aurélien Mariat which results from it. Without him, nothing would be the same. It has welded us together more than ever. Thank you for your continuous support, you give us the strength to continue.”

The EP features the previously released songs “SCP”, “All The Way Up”, “Murder”, “Fantasy” and “Night”. The tracks have quickly garnered the attention of the likes of Billboard who praised “Night” as a "carpe diem bop," and the music video was also featured on MTV Asia.

Oakman arrived on the Lyon rock scene in 2016 with the release of their self-produced EP, 'Waterscape'. Following the release of their first EP, the band began to tour across not only France, but England, Italy, Japan, the US and more. They opened for bands like Enter Shikari (Bataclan, Paris), ZZ TOP (Pérouges Fest), Basement (Kao, Lyon) and Bukowski (Marché Gare, Lyon). They later released their second EP, 'Plastic World', in October 2018, which was mixed by Sam Pura (State Champs, Story So Far).

Every time they play, the effect is immediate. They will touch you emotionally with songs like “Plastic World” or “Spread”, but keep a touch of fun and joy with songs like “Clear Enough”. With Marine’s incredible voice at the forefront, the band builds up a contrast between aggression and solace with each track.

Oakman is Marine (Lead vocals / Guitar), Geremia (Bass), and Jesse (Drums).

'SCP' Tracklisting
1. Night
2. Murder
3. Fantasy
4. SCP
5. Lucky Charm
6. All The Way Up

Tags
MTV Asia Music Award Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 04 Oct 2022

BotHard’s identity remains a mystery! Netizens predict him to be Emiway Bantai!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle 2.0’s Squad Bosses EPR, Dino James, King and Dee MC woke up to a rude shake-up by an aspiring rapper - BotHard - https://www.instagram.com/bothard.raps/!

read more
Kingpin
 | 04 Oct 2022

"Kingpin" fame singer Lekka: This is the era of POPSTARS in India

MUMBAI: Packed with swag, the track is a groovy number, featuring Lekka in an edgy, dark, and chic avatar.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Italian proggers EVEN FLOW release new EP “Mediterraneo”

MUMBAI: THE HYBRIS è un progetto rock alternativo internazionale di tre amici. Originariamente tutti i membri vivevano in Germania e si conoscevano da molto tempo. In passato hanno suonato in vari gruppi rock, prima che il trio si diffondesse in tutto il mondo.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour With Emotional First Weekend Alongside Brandi Carlile and Very Special Guest Martina McBride

MUMBAI: GRAMMY®-winning Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, kicked-off The Judds: The Final Tour this past weekend with two packed arena shows in Grand Rapids, MI and Toledo, OH.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Rising Singer-Songwriter grentperez Unveils New EP 'Trail Mix Tape'

MUMBAI: Filipino-Australian indie singer-songwriter grentperez releases his newest project 'Trail Mix Tape', an eclectic mix of four songs, via Fast Friends. Accompanying the project is a visual for the single “Day By Day”.

read more

RnM Biz

95 Mirchi aims at reducing the noise levels on the roads of Bengaluru with #95KmsDontDabao Challenge

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

Chingari gained an overwhelming response from its users on its Navratri campaign; clocked in 1B+ views

MUMBAI: As the auspicious festival of Navratri approaches, Chingari powered by GARI- the world's read more

Introducing EKKO – India's First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovativread more

Industry-leading VR Concert Platform AmazeVR Announces $32 Million in Series B funding

MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more

Introducing EKKO – India’s First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Guru Randhawa Finally Confirms Playing The Lead Role In Amit Bhatia's First Film, Along With Anupam Kher- they shared an adorable Picture

MUMBAI: Amit Bhatia, a businessman turned producer, has finally entered the world of filmmaking. Amit Bhatia, the founder and managing director of...read more

2
Shekhar Ravjiani wins our hearts once again with his soul stirring rendition of “Oo Saahiba” from Vikram Vedha

MUMBAI: There are some special songs that instantly draw you in through their beautiful composition and powerfully soulful vocals and Sheykhar’s ‘Oo...read more

3
I want to do character-driven roles, says Malishka Mendonsa who has recently been receiving rave reviews for her short film Parde Mein Rehne Do!

MUMBAI: It has  been a week since actor and radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa’s new short film titled Parde Mein Rehne Do has released and since then...read more

4
Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour With Emotional First Weekend Alongside Brandi Carlile and Very Special Guest Martina McBride

MUMBAI: GRAMMY®-winning Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, kicked-off The Judds: The Final Tour this past weekend with two packed arena shows in...read more

5
Artist Line-up for India's 'Happiest Music Festival', BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender in Pune, announced

MUMBAI:  India’s ‘happiest multi-genre music festival’ NH7 Weekender, scheduled in Pune from November 25th to 27th, 2022, has announced its first...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games