RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Oct 2022 14:39 |  By RnMTeam

Warina Hussain Shells out some major Fashion Goals in a Caramel-Coloured Lehenga Worth Rs. 1 Lakh 75 K!!

MUMBAI: Surely, Warina knows how to ace not just Garba songs, but also the looks! Read on as we decode her look.

Warina Hussain is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. She has made a name for herself in the film industry courtesy of her acting skills. Besides her acting career, Warina keeps on making a loud noise in Tinseltown for her unique sartorial choices. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on the internet. And she often mesmerizes her fans by sharing stunning pictures of herself. Moreover, her impeccable sense of style, particularly her passion for ethnic clothing, is creating a stir in the fashion world.

Warina took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures of herself. The actress looked divine in a handwoven Banasari Haathi Daant lehenga. To take her look a notch higher, she paired it with an off-shoulder blouse. A pair of earrings, kohl-rimmed eyes, and dewy makeup added stars to her look. On digging deeper, we discovered that Sara's ensemble was from the shelves of ace designer, Sagrika Rai and cost Rs. 1,75,000.

Check out the photo now,

Warina gave some major Navratri look goals in this beautiful lehenga set. She exudes the total desi vibe in this outfit. She kept her look simple and elegant. She accentuated her look with a matching pair of earrings, Warina's makeup added an enchanting touch to her look. Keeping her makeup minimal, she opted for nude lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and blushed cheeks. The actress complemented her look with an open hairdo.

On the work front, Warina just wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming comedy film, Dil Bill. Apart from that, she is also shooting for one of her upcoming films, about which the official announcement will be done soon.

Tags
Warina Hussain Bollywood Navratri
Related news
 | 03 Oct 2022

"His cuteness and his smile is something that has made the audience go in awe with him for this song", says singer Prakriti Kakar on working with Deepak Joshi for song Pankhida

MUMBAI: One after the other, Navratri singles have been surprising the fans with one after the other Navratri singles and the one that is currently on the loop list of all the listeners is none other than Pankhida.

read more
 | 30 Sep 2022

"This Is The Best Romantic Single To Groove To On This Navratri" Says Internet Sensation Deepak Joshi on his recently released song Pankhida

MUMBAI: Ahead of the festive season, Bollywood is delivering one hit after the other and surprising fans with music singles.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

"This Is The Best Romantic Single To Groove To On This Navratri" Says Internet Sensation Deepak Joshi on his recently released song Pankhida

MUMBAI: Ahead of the festive season, Bollywood is delivering one hit after the other and surprising fans with music singles.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

"Darshan Raval and I have A Garba Connection", Says Warina Hussain On Their Recent Song Dhol Bajaa

MUMBAI: Ahead of the festive season, Bollywood is delivering one hit after the other and surprising fans with music singles. Taking the cue, Darshan Raval too has released his festive track Dhol Bajaa featuring actor Warina Hussain.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

Warina Hussain Sets the dance floor on fire with the Garba anthem, "Dhol Bajaa" along with Darshan Raval

MUMBAI: During this festive season, Bollywood is surprising its fans with music singles. And now singer, Darshan Raval along with Warina Hussain is back with an exciting fresh college theme Garba song, "Dhol Bajaa".

read more

RnM Biz

Introducing EKKO – India's First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovativread more

Industry-leading VR Concert Platform AmazeVR Announces $32 Million in Series B funding

MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more

Introducing EKKO – India’s First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more

Govinda to become India’s Shopping Partner this festive season with BIG FM’s latest campaign BIG FM SUPER DUPER DHAMAKA

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more

Red FM raises awareness for Traffic Safety with its campaign “Rule Mat Bhool”

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Javed Ali lends his soulful voice in Bal Naren's new song Bedhadak, out now

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali lends his soulful voice in Bal Naren's new song Bedhadak. Deepak Mukut's upcoming film directed by Pawan Nagpal is inspired...read more

2
Saxophone-playing producer SoDown unveils emotive single “Running Out feat. Bailey Flores” from forthcoming debut LP Worlds Beyond

MUMBAI: Denver-based bass producer SoDown has been electrifying fans for years with his saxophone-infused electronic sound. Since releasing his first...read more

3
Rego Lahiri pays a musical tribute to his grandfather, disco legend Late Shri Bappi Lahiri at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in their 75th year

MUMBAI: The musical extravaganza featured some of the hit songs of Bappi Lahiri which were sung by Rego Lahiri that made the guests groove. Snippets...read more

4
NIKI announces upcoming Asian Tour of ‘The Nicole Tour’ 2022

MUMBAI: Today, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer NIKI announces the Asian dates of “The Nicole Tour”. “The Nicole Tour” will be...read more

5
Mohak Kukreja talks about his upcoming song with Mic-Test on KaanPhod

MUMBAI: 20-year-old rapper/singer Mohak Kukreja emphasised about his upcoming song on KaanPhod. Radioandmusic got in touch with Mohak to know more...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games