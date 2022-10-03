Singer Javed Ali lends his soulful voice in Bal Naren's new song Bedhadak, out now

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali lends his soulful voice in Bal Naren's new song Bedhadak. Deepak Mukut's upcoming film directed by Pawan Nagpal is inspired by PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Javed Ali requests to support film Bal Naren and make it tax free for the social awarness .
Sharing about the song Javed Ali says,"Film Bal Naren is made on a beautiful and most relevant subject. It's an inspirational story. I have given my vocal for the song Bedhadak in the film. I have sung it in a very different way from what I have in my previous songs. I'm hoping that people will love this song and the film as well."
"The song is a determination and grit of a single individual who is set out to make a difference and create that change. It's a motivational song which will keep you high on energy and you will be able to resonate with Bal Naren in the story", he added.
Starring Yagya Bhasin, Bidita Bag, Rajniesh Duggall, Govind Namdev, Vindu Dara Singh and Lokesh Mittal, the film is set to release on 14th October.
MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovativread more
MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more
MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more
MUMBAI: Electronic Music Producer "North Axis Project" previously released tracks like "Haveli" and "Matra" and now they are all set to enthrall us...read more
MUMBAI: British/Norwegian DJ Alan Walker has teamed up with multi-platinum singer/songwriter Trevor Daniel on ‘Extremes’ – out now via Sony Music. ‘...read more
MUMBAI: 20-year-old rapper/singer Mohak Kukreja emphasised about his upcoming song on KaanPhod. Radioandmusic got in touch with Mohak to know more...read more
MUMBAI: Denver-based bass producer SoDown has been electrifying fans for years with his saxophone-infused electronic sound. Since releasing his first...read more
MUMBAI: Surely, Warina knows how to ace not just Garba songs, but also the looks! Read on as we decode her look.read more