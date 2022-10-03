Singer Javed Ali lends his soulful voice in Bal Naren's new song Bedhadak, out now

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali lends his soulful voice in Bal Naren's new song Bedhadak. Deepak Mukut's upcoming film directed by Pawan Nagpal is inspired by PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Javed Ali requests to support film Bal Naren and make it tax free for the social awarness .

https://bit.ly/BedhadakSong

Sharing about the song Javed Ali says,"Film Bal Naren is made on a beautiful and most relevant subject. It's an inspirational story. I have given my vocal for the song Bedhadak in the film. I have sung it in a very different way from what I have in my previous songs. I'm hoping that people will love this song and the film as well."

"The song is a determination and grit of a single individual who is set out to make a difference and create that change. It's a motivational song which will keep you high on energy and you will be able to resonate with Bal Naren in the story", he added.

Starring Yagya Bhasin, Bidita Bag, Rajniesh Duggall, Govind Namdev, Vindu Dara Singh and Lokesh Mittal, the film is set to release on 14th October.