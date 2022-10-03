Saxophone-playing producer SoDown unveils emotive single “Running Out feat. Bailey Flores” from forthcoming debut LP Worlds Beyond

MUMBAI: Denver-based bass producer SoDown has been electrifying fans for years with his saxophone-infused electronic sound. Since releasing his first material in the mid-2010s, SoDown has cultivated a fervent community through his unique sonic blend and magnetic live performances - a skillset that has led to him touring with melodic dubstep icon Illenium, open for seminal influence Pretty Lights at Red Rocks, and land festival slots at Coachella, Electric Forest, Global Dance, Lost Lands, and more.

Last month, SoDown announced his highly-anticipated debut album Worlds Beyond, a gripping package that will release on Friday, November 4. Recorded at SoDown’s own Denver studio and mixing everything from dubstep and future bass to reggae and hip-hop, Worlds Beyond is an adventurous LP that seamlessly blurs the line between the organic and the electronic - an album ruminating on life’s ephemerality through a collection of grandiose, bass-boosted epics.

Fans got their first taste of Worlds Beyond with the album’s lead single “All Go Wrong,” an impassioned, bombastic collaboration with vocalist Bailey Flores about regret and resilience in the face of a potentially meaningless existence. Next was the single “Take It Back,” which celebrates SoDown’s growth and evolution by merging old school funk and new school dubstep into an immersive, multi-sensory wonderland.

Now, SoDown once again joins forces with Bailey Flores on “Running Out.” The majestic single reflects on the inevitability of death, reaching for the freedom and release that comes with letting go of daily struggles and cherishing life.

“Running Out” begins with atmospheric textures and a harrowing music box melody before transitioning into grand, poignant piano chords and Bailey Flores’ somber melodies. The track then builds with stuttering drum patterns, a resilient vocal passage, rising synth arpeggios, and backing saxophone licks.

The track’s central drop - a section that acutely reflects SoDown’s current thematic and sonic ambitions - explodes with razor-sharp bass wubs, a reverberating beat, and aching, ethereal saxophone melodies. The result is an immersive, shifting soundscape - an illuminating mix of styles that tells SoDown’s spiritual story in lavish sonic detail.

Fans will be able to catch “Running Out” and other Worlds Beyond tracks during SoDown’s 25+ date nationwide Worlds Beyonds tour, which kicked off last weekend at his debut Lost Lands show. The Worlds Beyond tour will feature festivals like Freaky Deaky and Ember Shores before concluding with a special hometown headlining show at Denver’s Mission Ballroom show on Friday, February 3, 2023. The Mission Ballroom event will feature supporting sets by kLL Bill, Jaenga, Evalution and Josh Teed. Tickets on sale now.

SoDown has toured his magnetic performance, which incorporates live saxophone into bass-booming DJ sets, across the country, boasting a sold-out Red Rocks show last spring supporting Boogie T, two sold-out nights at the iconic Colorado riverfront venue The Mishawaka, and a debut performance at the Shambhala Music Festival in British Columbia.

SoDown tour dates

9/30/22: Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

10/1/22: Nectar’s (Metronome) - Burlington, VT

10/6/22: Trinity - Seattle, WA

10/7/22: Loft at Skyway - Minneapolis, MI

10/8/22: Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

10/13/22: TK Lounge - Tampa, FL

10/14/22: Vibe - Ft. Walton, FL

10/20/22: Platform - Des Moines, IA

10/21/22: El Club - Detroit, MI

10/22/22: Vivid Music Hall - Gainesville, FL

10/29/22 - 10/30/22: Freaky Deaky 2022 - Baytown, TX

11/3/22: Mousetrap - Indianapolis, IN

11/4/22 - Asheville Music Hall, Asheville, NC

11/5/22: Black Box - Charlotte, NC

11/10/22: Record Bar - Kansas City, MO

11/10/22: Wave Indoors - Wichita, KS

11/12/22: Miramar Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

11/17/22: DNA - San Francisco, CA

11/18/22: Mint - Fresno, CA

11/19/22: The Get Down - Portland, OR

11/25/22: Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

12/2/22 - 12/4/22: Ember Shores @ Paradisus - Cancun, MX

12/8/22: Peabody’s - Virginia Beach, VA

12/9/22: Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

12/10/22: The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

2/3/2023: Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO