Mohak Kukreja talks about his upcoming song with Mic-Test on KaanPhod

MUMBAI: 20-year-old rapper/singer Mohak Kukreja emphasised about his upcoming song on KaanPhod.

Radioandmusic got in touch with Mohak to know more about the release and his experience with the Mic-Test on KaanPhod.

Check the interview below:

Tell us about your latest release. What inspired you for this project?

Working on this release was quite refreshing to my process. The opportunity to work with MTV for their new venture KaanPhod was something that got me really fuelled up and inspired. This led to some introspection and realizations about my reality at that point in time which helped me pen down this track.

What’s your take on your song? What was the thought or perspective behind it?

‘Kya’ is about an individual’s constant tussle with time. The day has only 24 hours and we have so much to do. We end up overworking ourselves and still feel we haven’t done enough which puts us in a bad place physically and mentally. It’s about breaking out from this fatigue and motivating yourself to do more in order to achieve all that you aspire.

How was your experience with the Mic-Test on KaanPhod ?

The experience was great. The team was super helpful and fun to work with.

What projects are lined up for you in the near future ?

Have a few very personal tracks dropping soon. Also collaborations with a few great artists and friends which I can’t wait to put out for the audience to hear.