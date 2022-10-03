Mohak Kukreja talks about his upcoming song with Mic-Test on KaanPhod

MUMBAI: 20-year-old rapper/singer Mohak Kukreja emphasised about his upcoming song on KaanPhod.
Radioandmusic got in touch with Mohak to know more about the release and his experience with the Mic-Test on KaanPhod.
Check the interview below:
Tell us about your latest release. What inspired you for this project?
Working on this release was quite refreshing to my process. The opportunity to work with MTV for their new venture KaanPhod was something that got me really fuelled up and inspired. This led to some introspection and realizations about my reality at that point in time which helped me pen down this track.
https://open.spotify.com/track/0KKAxml6zmElnBwoEO5pIu?si=yTSAIKU_SletezE...
What’s your take on your song? What was the thought or perspective behind it?
‘Kya’ is about an individual’s constant tussle with time. The day has only 24 hours and we have so much to do. We end up overworking ourselves and still feel we haven’t done enough which puts us in a bad place physically and mentally. It’s about breaking out from this fatigue and motivating yourself to do more in order to achieve all that you aspire.
How was your experience with the Mic-Test on KaanPhod ?
The experience was great. The team was super helpful and fun to work with.
What projects are lined up for you in the near future ?
Have a few very personal tracks dropping soon. Also collaborations with a few great artists and friends which I can’t wait to put out for the audience to hear.
MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovativread more
MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more
MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more
MUMBAI: Following the huge success of the original release, Topic and A7S’ single ‘Kernkraft 400 (A Better Day)’ gets a new lease of life this month...read more
MUMBAI: British/Norwegian DJ Alan Walker has teamed up with multi-platinum singer/songwriter Trevor Daniel on ‘Extremes’ – out now via Sony Music. ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Electronic Music Producer "North Axis Project" previously released tracks like "Haveli" and "Matra" and now they are all set to enthrall us...read more
MUMBAI: India’s ‘happiest multi-genre music festival’ NH7 Weekender, scheduled in Pune from November 25th to 27th, 2022, has announced its first...read more
Mumbai-based Kunaal Vermaa is a Writer/Lyricist who hails from the small city Sikar in Rajasthan. He started his musical journey from the world...read more