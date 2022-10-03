MistaJam remixes Topic and A7S’ monster hit ‘Kernkraft 400 (A Better Day)’

MUMBAI: Following the huge success of the original release, Topic and A7S’ single ‘Kernkraft 400 (A Better Day)’ gets a new lease of life this month thanks to a storming remix from UK tastemaker MistaJam.

Taking all the charms of the original—the enormous riff from Zombie Nation’s legendary ‘Kernkraft 400’ and the soaring vocals of Topic and A7S’ revision—MistaJam takes it into a more pumping direction, with some thick bass tones and a stripped-back approach making it perfectly tailored to the dancefloor.

Originally known for his track-breaking reputation ruling the airwaves of UK dance radio, MistaJam has moved into songwriting and production in a big way since 2018. His massive collaboration with David Guetta and John Newman ‘If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)’ has passed 150 million streams, earning him a Silver Record certification from the British Phonographic Institute. This is the second time he’s remixed Topic, after his stellar rework of his Clean Bandit & Wes Nelson collab ‘Drive’ last year.

Topic and A7S’ original version has been a true smash, reaching #26 in the German Top 40 Chart and #17 in iTunes, and picking up over 34 million streams to date. It peaked at #79 in the Global Shazam Charts, soared to #25 in the Spotify Top 200 in Germany, and has had over 55,000 radio plays in 61 countries. Simply put, it’s been inescapable this year.