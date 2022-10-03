RadioandMusic
News |  03 Oct 2022 13:59 |  By RnMTeam

Electronic Music Producer North Axis Project releases track Minar

MUMBAI: Electronic Music Producer "North Axis Project" previously released tracks like "Haveli" and "Matra" and now they are all set to enthrall us with their recently released track "Minar". This track is heavily inspired by Siddharth Bhayani's recent trip to Turkey- Istanbul, who is the brainchild behind the North Axis Project. The street vibe, the culture and the legendary Mosque ' Hagia Sophia' were some of the important points of inspiration behind this track. Adding to this the track has various instruments like 'OUD' & Darbuka adding to the flavor and directing the track towards an Arabic orient music. The name 'MINAR' - the tower is an identity in architectural elements to spot the icon and stands tall denoting the landmark in historical context.

The North Axis Project aims to create music which contains elements of Indian classical/Arabic orient music in various forms and formats fusing with a really simple sort of European baselines, highlighting the tradition and diverse culture of INDIA. The idea behind the project was to create a movement and sensation that grooves the listener on earth and up above. The style of music is much inspired by early work of the legendary AR Rahman and percussive patterns of Sivamani and indie artists like Karsh Kale, MIDIval Punditz and Buddha Bar.

North axis project is the brainchild of Siddharth Bhayani, an Architect/Percussionist/Electronic Music Producer based in Ahmedabad (Gujarat, India). He has been DJing since 2008 and started his career as an electronic dance music Producer in 2014. His Initial EP -Sungod (2016) with 4 tracks was launched in format of CD's

AR Rahman Singer Songs music
