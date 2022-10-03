RadioandMusic
News |  03 Oct 2022 16:15 |  By RnMTeam

Artist Line-up for India's 'Happiest Music Festival', BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender in Pune, announced

MUMBAI:  India’s ‘happiest multi-genre music festival’ NH7 Weekender, scheduled in Pune from November 25th to 27th, 2022, has announced its first line-up of artists, a stunning ensemble of local and global performers. Over 40 artists have been roped in to set the stage ablaze with a mix of genres spanning Hip Hip, Rock, Metal, and Electronic.  

The festival will see performances by international artists like American folk rock band The Lumineers, and Dirty Loops, a Swedish Jazz, R&B/Soul, Pop band, along with Berklee Indian Ensemble, that bring to the fore a new sound inspired by the entire spectrum of Indian music, with influences ranging from the hip-hop to Middle Eastern undertones. The festival also promises to showcase electrifying performances from our very own Bloodywood, The F16s, Yashraj, and Hanumankind.

Others in the homegrown category include Dappest + adL as well as Parekh and Singh. Adding to the excitement will be Easy Wanderlings, Tejas, VelvetMeetsATimeTraveller, Kraken, Gutslit, Trees For Toothpicks, Pacifist, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, Rudy Mukta, Wild Wild Women, Adi, Karshni, Kamakshi Khanna, Gouri & Aksha, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Fox in The Garden, Utsavi Jha, Saachi, Shreyas Iyengar, Rawal X Bharg and Perp X Linfomation. And there’s more to be announced very soon! The festival is an IP of NODWIN Gaming, the Gaming and eSports arm of Nazara Technologies and presented by BACARDI Experiences.

Sameeksha Uniyal, Brand Lead, BACARDI India & South East Asia added, "Continuing our brand aim of keeping consumers at the heart of everything we do, we are thrilled to announce our artist line up for the 13th edition of BACARDI NH7 Weekender! Featuring some of the world’s most talented artists from multiple genres and backgrounds, NH7 will once again empower consumers to do what moves them while experiencing the happiest music festival in India. We are eagerly looking forward to providing a space for our audience to enjoy, explore and discover music like never before, as they are the backbone that makes our festival a pulsating, rocking success."

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said, “In keeping with this year’s theme of #13MeraWeekender, this phase of our lineup reveal is for our audience to once again soak in the festive spirit and sway to the tunes of some of the most extraordinary talent. The festival, with an eclectic mix of artists, promises to be a potpourri of genres and cultures for fans who have waited patiently over the last two years to go offline again. While music touches the soul and elevates spirits, we are positive that this year’s line-up of performers will prove to be an otherworldly experience for all. Here’s to bringing back old memories and making new ones, together.”

Since the festival’s journey began in 2010, BACARDI NH7 Weekender has been instrumental in bringing together some phenomenal talent for an equally passionate and an increasingly growing number of music fans. From starting off as a home for indie musicians to connect with their fans, it has grown exponentially over the last decade, both sonically and as a community.

Tickets for the show are available on Paytm Insider.

About the Pune Festival:

  • 25, 26 & 27 November 2022

  • Mahalaxmi Lawns

  • 3 Days

  • 5 Stages

  • 40+ Artists

  • Genres - Singer Songwriters, Hip Hip, Rock, Metal & Electronic

 

Tags
music Bacardi Pune
