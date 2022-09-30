Yoodlee Films announce 'Kasargold', an exciting crime thriller starring Asif Ali

MUMBAI: Yoodlee Films has added another winner to its diverse and exciting slate by announcing 'Kasargold', a Malayalam thriller headlined by starring Asif Ali and helmed by Mridul Nair. In the past also, this actor-director jodi did a blast by giving a big hit film called B-tech. The action thriller produced in association with Mukhari Entertainment LLP will also star Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, and Deepak Parambol in prominent roles. The film is an action packed thriller about friends and how greed changes the dynamics of their friendship. Yoodlee has already made a big splash in the Malayalam film industry with ventures like 'Padavettu', 'Kaapa', and Anweshippin Kandethum.

Says Vice President, Films, Saregama India, Siddharth Anand Kumar, “This is our second collaboration with Asif and our first with Mridul. They both are hugely talented and represent a new generation of talent that is redefining Malayalam cinema. Mridul and Asif have worked together and shared great chemistry. 'Kasargold' will however see them working together in a completely different genre. We want to co-create interesting cinema in different languages and this film is another step in that direction."

Says Actor Asif Ali, "Kasargold' is my second film with Yoodlee after 'Kaapa' and my third with Mridul and is completely unlike anything I have done before. This one is a high-octane thriller woven around gold smuggling and many unseen variables that put the characters in situations they could not have expected. It is a human drama, a situational cliffhanger with many twists and I am very eager to see how it turns out."

Writer-Director Mridul Nair says, "Asif is an actor who with great economy conveys a lot but can also bring in big screen histrionics when you need them. This film has space for both and I am glad that I am working with him again. I am also happy that Yoodlee is backing a story that will push the action genre into new territory. Such supportive collaborations make the job of a director very easy."

Producer Suraj Kumar adds, "This is the first time I am producing any film and it fills me with joy that it is with such a stellar cast. I hope for a great association with Yoodlee Films & Saregama and I'm sure Kasargold that it will be a great success."