RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Sep 2022 14:05 |  By RnMTeam

Yoodlee Films announce 'Kasargold', an exciting crime thriller starring Asif Ali

MUMBAI: Yoodlee Films has added another winner to its diverse and exciting slate by announcing 'Kasargold', a Malayalam thriller headlined by starring Asif Ali and helmed by Mridul Nair. In the past also, this actor-director jodi did a blast by giving a big hit film called B-tech. The action thriller produced in association with Mukhari Entertainment LLP will also star Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, and Deepak Parambol in prominent roles. The film is an action packed thriller about friends and how greed changes the dynamics of their friendship. Yoodlee has already made a big splash in the Malayalam film industry with ventures like 'Padavettu', 'Kaapa', and Anweshippin Kandethum.

Says Vice President, Films, Saregama India, Siddharth Anand Kumar, “This is our second collaboration with Asif and our first with Mridul. They both are hugely talented and represent a new generation of talent that is redefining Malayalam cinema. Mridul and Asif have worked together and shared great chemistry. 'Kasargold' will however see them working together in a completely different genre. We want to co-create interesting cinema in different languages and this film is another step in that direction."

Says Actor Asif Ali, "Kasargold' is my second film with Yoodlee after 'Kaapa' and my third with Mridul and is completely unlike anything I have done before. This one is a high-octane thriller woven around gold smuggling and many unseen variables that put the characters in situations they could not have expected. It is a human drama, a situational cliffhanger with many twists and I am very eager to see how it turns out."

Writer-Director Mridul Nair says, "Asif is an actor who with great economy conveys a lot but can also bring in big screen histrionics when you need them. This film has space for both and I am glad that I am working with him again. I am also happy that Yoodlee is backing a story that will push the action genre into new territory. Such supportive collaborations make the job of a director very easy."

Producer Suraj Kumar adds, "This is the first time I am producing any film and it fills me with joy that it is with such a stellar cast. I hope for a great association with Yoodlee Films & Saregama and I'm sure Kasargold that it will be a great success."

Tags
Yoodlee Films Suraj Kumar Songs music
Related news
 | 30 Sep 2022

"This Is The Best Romantic Single To Groove To On This Navratri" Says Internet Sensation Deepak Joshi on his recently released song Pankhida

MUMBAI: Ahead of the festive season, Bollywood is delivering one hit after the other and surprising fans with music singles.

read more
 | 29 Sep 2022

India's Favourite Roots Music Festival is Here! 7 Days to Go for Jodhpur RIFF

MUMBAI: From the 6th to the 10th of October this year, under 2022’s brightest full moon, Jodhpur’s magnificent Mehrangarh Fort, dating back to the 15th century, will light up to host an audience witnessing the magic of over 250 performers showcasing the best of Rajasthani, Indian, and global roo

read more
 | 29 Sep 2022

Hip Hop Artist & Squad Boss King relives the story of his heartbreak on Realme MTV Hustle 2.0!

MUMBAI: One of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0's strongest contenders, Anubhav Shukla aka Panther moved Squad Boss King with his romantic rap number in a recent episode. His performance of ‘Bas Ek Baar’, a truly touching track with soul-stirring lyrics made the OOPS Hit-maker King emotional.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

Madhuri Dixit insists her kids don’t skip hand washing and brush their teeth

MUMBAI: Often hailed as the Queen of Dance in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit’s mesmerizing expressions and charming smile have earned her millions of fans across the world.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

FICCI FRAMES 22: Leading filmmakers of the country come together to mentor and launch New Talent

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain, will launch a unique initiative, “NEWCOMERS”, in its 2022 edition of FICCI FRAMES today on the 28th of September in Mumbai. Joining them will be many esteemed Indian filmmakers.

read more

RnM Biz

Introducing EKKO – India's First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovativread more

Industry-leading VR Concert Platform AmazeVR Announces $32 Million in Series B funding

MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more

Introducing EKKO – India’s First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more

Govinda to become India’s Shopping Partner this festive season with BIG FM’s latest campaign BIG FM SUPER DUPER DHAMAKA

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more

Red FM raises awareness for Traffic Safety with its campaign “Rule Mat Bhool”

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
"Akhiyan is one song that will make you feel anguish and help you lose yourself," says singer Shekhar Khanijo of his song Akhiyan starring Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: One source that nourishes the heart with what it needs is music. Shekhar Khanijo's eagerly awaited new single, Akhiyan, is believed to be one...read more

2
India's Favourite Roots Music Festival is Here! 7 Days to Go for Jodhpur RIFF

MUMBAI: From the 6th to the 10th of October this year, under 2022’s brightest full moon, Jodhpur’s magnificent Mehrangarh Fort, dating back to the...read more

3
Yoodlee Films announce 'Kasargold', an exciting crime thriller starring Asif Ali

MUMBAI: Yoodlee Films has added another winner to its diverse and exciting slate by announcing 'Kasargold', a Malayalam thriller headlined by...read more

4
For All Those Heartbroken Souls Out There, Witness The Most Heart-Wrenching Song In Shekhar Khanijo's Akhiyan, Starring Karan Kundra and Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Music is one thing that provides the heart with what it demands. Akhiyan, the much anticipated new single from Shekhar Khanijo, is going to...read more

5
"This Is The Best Romantic Single To Groove To On This Navratri" Says Internet Sensation Deepak Joshi on his recently released song Pankhida

MUMBAI: Ahead of the festive season, Bollywood is delivering one hit after the other and surprising fans with music singles. Taking the cue, Girish...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games