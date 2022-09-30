Pop-music icon and Haal Chaal-hit maker Sukriti Kakar is MTV Beats Artist of the Month!

MUMBAI: From blockbuster party anthems to playlist favourites, Sukriti Kakar has been winning hearts ever since her big break with the 2013 Akshay Kumar-starrer, Boss. Riding high on the success of her latest hit collaboration, ‘Haal Chaal’ with Raj Pandit, the 'Kar Gayi Chull'- hitmaker has been reigning supreme! On popular demand, versatile singer Sukriti Kakar is MTV Beats Artist of The Month for September!
With super successful performances, smash-hit solos and record-breaking collaborations with the biggest names in the music industry, across the world, Sukriti has become a pop-culture and music icon! From being featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York, to bringing a desi flavor to global sensation Dua Lipa’s hit song ‘Levitating’ from the Grammy-winning album, this Punjabi kudi is a champion representative of India’s musical landscape!
Sukriti shares the secret sauce that keeps her inspired, “Personally, I believe that good food motivates me to compose well. Travel is another factor that best inspires me. Meeting different people and gaining enough experiences with them keeps me going.” One third of the super-successful trio of sisters, Sukriti calls them her strongest motivators and cheerleaders.
While sharing her take on love and music with MTV Beats, Sukriti revealed that her all-time favourites are Pasoori, Dil Dhadakne Do, Jugnu, her own composition Khoya, and her latest favourite song, Peaches. The avid travel buff and adventure-sport enthusiast also has Finland, Japan, Africa and Kashmir on her bucket-list!
On her upcoming professional plans, Sukriti divulged, “This year, we are geared up for back-to-back new song releases. Along with that, I want to work on a music album and an English song. With a wish to venture into business, I have many other plans that fans and followers will definitely get to know soon, though I want to keep a few of them as a surprise for my followers.”
Ready to know Sukriti Kakar’s Haal Chaal? Watch MTV Beats Artist of the Month as she spills the beans!
