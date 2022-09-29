India’s biggest Hip Hop festival BREEZER Vivid Shuffle announces new season, led by ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip hop festival, has announced the launch of its sixth consecutive season. With its past five successful editions, the festival has built the biggest brand-led hip hop community in India, celebrating talent across multiple dance, music, and art forms. BREEZER Vivid Shuffle (BVS), a NODWIN Gaming IP, is back on-ground this year and promises to bring to life the biggest-ever season at the largest scale yet. Ushering in a new wave with #BeatsOfTheStreets featuring the best Indian hip hop musicians, BVS is taking a step up and bringing forth its celebratory aspect to the masses. From being a primarily dance-based competition, it will now be a celebration of all things hip hop - live music, dance cyphers, street-style souks, fun interactive installations, photo ops, meet & greet, and of course workshops at the School of Shuffle.

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle is India's first hip hop league, and the new season will once again be led by brand ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda.

In its sixth year, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle seeks to provide a platform for hip hop talent from the ‘streets’ of India, in a bid to make it accessible to the youth from all walks of life. It will aid a wider crossover of sounds and build a bigger-than-ever regional representation of the best hip hop geniuses from across the country. This edition includes a Digital Dance Battle with an opportunity to participate by uploading entries in open category – street styles and a chance to win from a prize pool of INR 10 Lakhs. Three winners will be selected by renowned judges and each will make their way to one of the 3 cities with a chance to meet the Brand Ambassadors. Online registrations for the competition are due to open soon.

This edition’s BVS experience has Block Parties lined up at Hyderabad on the 5th of November with a chance to meet youth icon and actor Vijay Deverakonda and in Guwahati on the 19th of November and a meet & greet session with the Headliner along with dance cyphers and top notch music artists. A two-day fest in Mumbai on the 12th & 13th of November will witness high voltage Breaking Cypher Battle, top of the line music artists and workshops on art, dance & music at the School of Shuffle. The nation’s heartthrob Kriti Sanon will also be a part of the festive cheer!

Commenting on the new season, Arti Hajela, Regional Brand & Category Head - RTD (Ready To Drink), AMEA (Asia, Middle East, Africa) BACARDI, said, “For five years, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle has been synonymous with all things hip hop. We have been consistently owning this as a key passion point and have been committed to supporting young talent in the country, helping nurture them through BVS, and providing future generations a mainstream platform for upliftment. In line with our efforts, this year, we are excited to expand the platform to allow for a larger regional representation from all parts of the country, and truly bring alive #BeatsOfTheStreets. We are also thrilled to be bringing the celebration back on ground this year, to give our consumers a never-seen-before experience in a new format.”

Actor & BVS Brand Ambassador Kriti Sanon, commented, “I am proud to be associated with BREEZER Vivid Shuffle for the third consecutive year, this time in an all-new avatar. It’s great to see a platform that is truly working towards carving a path for the upcoming hip hop voices in India.

Commenting on his longstanding association with BVS, Vijay Deverakonda, said, “In the past three years, I have seen some amazing talent take the stage at BVS. This year, I am even more excited to be a part of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle’s biggest-ever season, which will provide a stage for talent representation from all cities and towns of India, in a completely new format.”

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said, “We are absolutely delighted that the festival is back on ground this year. BVS has always offered a platform for hip-hop artists to showcase their talent from across the country and from all walks of life. And once again we will ensure that the festival witnesses maximum participation from the generation that expresses themselves to the fullest. As we take the festival on-ground, we are looking forward to an even larger talent base. This is especially the season to look out for as we get on board phenomenal artists from all over the country freshly baked - right here on the BREEZER Vivid Shuffle stage”

Tickets for the show are available at Paytm Insider.

For more updates, stay tuned on our Facebook and Instagram channels. #BREEZERVividShuffle #BeatsOfTheStreets