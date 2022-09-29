Hip Hop Artist & Squad Boss King relives the story of his heartbreak on Realme MTV Hustle 2.0!

MUMBAI: One of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0's strongest contenders, Anubhav Shukla aka Panther moved Squad Boss King with his romantic rap number in a recent episode. His performance of ‘Bas Ek Baar’, a truly touching track with soul-stirring lyrics made the OOPS Hit-maker King emotional. The soft and melodious track that broke all conventions of what a rap track sounds like, made King reminisce about his unrequited love, a story that stays with him even today. Taken by a storm of emotions, he said “Woh kehte hain kisiko mukkamal jahan nahi milta, main toh abhi chota hu, par phir bhi kuch cheezein reh jaati hai.”
He told Panther how his song felt personal, and not just a performance for the show. This prompted Judge Badshah to ask him how he dealt with the heartbreak. Squad Boss King’s poetic reply to this question left Badshah and everyone in complete awe. This was a never-before-seen side of King and everyone could definitely commiserate with King’s pain and story.
MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovativread more
MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more
MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more
MUMBAI: Music composer Bann Chakraborty composed songs and background score for Netflix Original's upcoming feature film "Plan A Plan B", directed...read more
MUMBAI: Producer Mansi Bagla is best known for her maiden project Forensic, a crime thriller directed by Vishal Furia and stars Vikrant Massey &...read more
MUMBAI: One of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0's strongest contenders, Anubhav Shukla aka Panther moved Squad Boss King with his romantic rap number in a...read more
MUMBAI: Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain, will launch a unique initiative, “NEWCOMERS”, in its 2022 edition of FICCI FRAMES today on the 28th of...read more
MUMBAI: Canadian instrumental progressive metal quintet CYDEMIND is back with a new song, "Hoax", out now on all digital platforms. It is also the...read more