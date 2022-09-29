Hip Hop Artist & Squad Boss King relives the story of his heartbreak on Realme MTV Hustle 2.0!

MUMBAI: One of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0's strongest contenders, Anubhav Shukla aka Panther moved Squad Boss King with his romantic rap number in a recent episode. His performance of ‘Bas Ek Baar’, a truly touching track with soul-stirring lyrics made the OOPS Hit-maker King emotional. The soft and melodious track that broke all conventions of what a rap track sounds like, made King reminisce about his unrequited love, a story that stays with him even today. Taken by a storm of emotions, he said “Woh kehte hain kisiko mukkamal jahan nahi milta, main toh abhi chota hu, par phir bhi kuch cheezein reh jaati hai.”

He told Panther how his song felt personal, and not just a performance for the show. This prompted Judge Badshah to ask him how he dealt with the heartbreak. Squad Boss King’s poetic reply to this question left Badshah and everyone in complete awe. This was a never-before-seen side of King and everyone could definitely commiserate with King’s pain and story.