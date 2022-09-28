Rockshots Records Signs Italian / Malaysian Symphonic Power Metallers Silent Angel For 2023 Album "Unyielding, Unrelenting"

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records announces its signing of the international collective Silent Angel, an Italian / Malaysian-based band that has its foundations deeply rooted in power and symphonic metal with a mix of progressive along with Japanese metal influence.
Rockshots Records announces its signing of the international collective Silent Angel, an Italian / Malaysian-based band that has its foundations deeply rooted in power and symphonic metal with a mix of progressive along with Japanese metal influence.
Silent Angel will be releasing their first full-length entitled "Unyielding, Unrelenting" for release in 2023.
Originally formed in 2000, and taking over a decade-long hiatus, the band returned in 2015, the band returned with a fresh new lineup and released two EPs along with gaining support on American, Canadian, Italian, Australian and UK radio stations. The band was also honoured with recording a track for Samsung's Milk Music Ad Campaign, plus performing a Malaysian tour where they headlined the IDX SummerFest, which was followed by two tours of Japan.
After the Japan tours, Silent Angel returned to the studios to record their full-length album, but unfortunately were struck with tragedy with the untimely passing of their bass player putting the recording on pause.
Fast forward to 2020, Silent Angel brought in multi-award winning recording and mixing engineer, Rahmad Kamikaze as the co-producer and welcomed bassist Dauz and professional drum sessionist PAE. The beautiful and talented Italian soprano powerhouse vocalist, Claudia Beltrame, became Silent Angel’s newest member in 2021 thus completing the lineup.
Silent Angel is:
Eric “StormBlade” Poon – Lead & Rhythm Guitars, Backing Vocals, Songwriter, Lyricist
Claudia Beltrame – Lead Vocals
Gracie Shona – Co-lead Vocals
Dauz – Bass
Silent Angel is currently endorsed by Blackstar Amps., MusicNomad Guitar Care, Mackie, Blacksmith Strings, and Zoom and is supported by CK Music (Malaysia), City Music Singapore and EMusic Instruments.
MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more
MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more
MUMBAI: The All About Music Conference in Mumbai is all set to be the staging ground for the launread more
MUMBAI: Actress, Singer and writer Malobika Banerjee's (M.J) new music album 'Jee Lene Do', written and sung by her is a rap song which released on...read more
MUMBAI: Producer Mansi Bagla is best known for her maiden project Forensic, a crime thriller directed by Vishal Furia and stars Vikrant Massey &...read more
MUMBAI: Success is the only ladder that Photofit Music looks at; indeed, there is a space for hard work which we perfect at. Awards are the magical...read more
MUMBAI: Baawery is the latest Indie song that was released yesterday through Selekt by Koinage YouTube's channel and other music streaming platforms...read more
MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced the India leg of his highly anticipated ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ World...read more