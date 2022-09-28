Rockshots Records Signs Italian / Malaysian Symphonic Power Metallers Silent Angel For 2023 Album "Unyielding, Unrelenting"

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records announces its signing of the international collective Silent Angel, an Italian / Malaysian-based band that has its foundations deeply rooted in power and symphonic metal with a mix of progressive along with Japanese metal influence.

Silent Angel will be releasing their first full-length entitled "Unyielding, Unrelenting" for release in 2023.

Originally formed in 2000, and taking over a decade-long hiatus, the band returned in 2015, the band returned with a fresh new lineup and released two EPs along with gaining support on American, Canadian, Italian, Australian and UK radio stations. The band was also honoured with recording a track for Samsung's Milk Music Ad Campaign, plus performing a Malaysian tour where they headlined the IDX SummerFest, which was followed by two tours of Japan.

After the Japan tours, Silent Angel returned to the studios to record their full-length album, but unfortunately were struck with tragedy with the untimely passing of their bass player putting the recording on pause.

Fast forward to 2020, Silent Angel brought in multi-award winning recording and mixing engineer, Rahmad Kamikaze as the co-producer and welcomed bassist Dauz and professional drum sessionist PAE. The beautiful and talented Italian soprano powerhouse vocalist, Claudia Beltrame, became Silent Angel’s newest member in 2021 thus completing the lineup.

Silent Angel is:

Eric “StormBlade” Poon – Lead & Rhythm Guitars, Backing Vocals, Songwriter, Lyricist

Claudia Beltrame – Lead Vocals

Gracie Shona – Co-lead Vocals

Dauz – Bass

Silent Angel is currently endorsed by Blackstar Amps., MusicNomad Guitar Care, Mackie, Blacksmith Strings, and Zoom and is supported by CK Music (Malaysia), City Music Singapore and EMusic Instruments.