FICCI FRAMES 22: Leading filmmakers of the country come together to mentor and launch New Talent

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain, will launch a unique initiative, “NEWCOMERS”, in its 2022 edition of FICCI FRAMES today on the 28th of September in Mumbai.
Joining them will be many esteemed Indian filmmakers.
A consortium of acclaimed filmmakers like *Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Sukumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Gauri Shinde and R. Balki, Aanand L Rai, Anees Bazmee, A.R.Murugadoss, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitish Tiwari, Ram Madhvani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Siddharth Anand, Raj & DK, Abhishek Sharma, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Amit Sharma, Jagan Shakti, Vishnuvardhan* has been formed to mentor & launch New Talent.
Some of the respected filmmakers from the consortium would be present in a panel discussion to announce this plan in FICCI Frames today.
“It's our humble attempt to give back to the industry, by providing a platform to new Actors, Writers, Directors, Music talent and a wide range of Technicians in this landscape. Together, we will work to build our tomorrow”, said Producer Mahaveer Jain who conceived this idea along with Jyoti Deshpande, Chairperson FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee and CEO, Viacom 18.
