RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Sep 2022 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

This Autumn, It's time to be Baawrey with this latest indie track by Rohit Nigam

MUMBAI: Baawery is the latest Indie song that was released yesterday through Selekt by Koinage YouTube's channel and other music streaming platforms. This uber-cool song is sung by Rohit Nigam, written by Ishpreet Singh, and its music is produced by Vylom.

The video was shot in the capital of Delhi capturing the essence of autumn and featuring Ravneet Singh and Srilakshmi in the lead roles. Baawrey is a song that reminds you to loosen up a little and take a break to re-calibrate your life. This song will be a perfect addition to your chilling out or travel playlist. It conveys the story of two individuals who take some time out of their monotonous life for doing what they love.

Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SZSs3lHAJ8

The entire team worked together, giving their best, to make this a lighthearted and full-of-energy song.

Talking about Baawrey, Rohit Nigam said, “With Baawrey, we have tried to give the listeners something that they can play on a road trip, at parties, and even when they want to listen to something chill." He further added, "It is completely different from everything I have done so far, and the whole team has done a great job on the song and its video. I am very excited for people to hear
it.”

Ishpreet Singh, Lyricist for Baawrey, while talking about the thought behind the song, he said, “It's a small world, and we keep recrossing each other. Baawrey was inspired by the thought of how two long-lost lovers, two misfits, who got separated once by the dust of time manifest their chance of meeting again now, and maybe this time, all they will have is one moment. Baawrey is a track entirely different from my previous discography. Our team has put all the passion and energy into this song. This is not just a song but a present from our side to all the hopeless romantics out there!”

Vaibhav Anand, Vylom, who did the music for the song said, “Baawrey is the perfect amalgamation of i-pop mixed with a little bit of retro synthwave to give you that sense of nostalgia, funk, and uplift, all at the same time. The song sits in every setting or situation for the listener to vibe in. Driven by its groove and storyline you are sure to get hooked to this tune in
no time.”

Rohit Nigam is a singer-songwriter, who writes about love and heartbreak Some of his best songs are Sajna, Suroor, Parinda, Vajah, and Let us grow old together. He is also one of the most loved upcoming indie artists, and was featured in playlists, like Apple Music’s official playlist, New Music Daily, alongside artists like Justin Bieber, Lauv, Ritviz, etc; Spotify Hindies, and Apple Music’s Punjabi Romance.

This is the second song of Rohit Nigam with Selekt by Koinage. Parinda is a song about an emotional rollercoaster ride of a broken heart to its healing journey.

Selekt by Koinage is an Indie Music Label catering to different genres and styles of music with individualistic talents. They, at the same time, are bridging the gap between indie artists and their audience. Selekt by Koinage came up with various tracks tapping different emotions from moving on from a relationship through Parinda to unleashing your inner explorer through Waadiyan. Their other tracks are Humse Khafa by Suzonn, and Fitoor by Atteev to name a few.

Tags
Rohit Nigam Justin Bieber Lauv Ritviz music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Sep 2022

Madhuri Dixit insists her kids don’t skip hand washing and brush their teeth

MUMBAI: Often hailed as the Queen of Dance in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit’s mesmerizing expressions and charming smile have earned her millions of fans across the world.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

FICCI FRAMES 22: Leading filmmakers of the country come together to mentor and launch New Talent

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain, will launch a unique initiative, “NEWCOMERS”, in its 2022 edition of FICCI FRAMES today on the 28th of September in Mumbai. Joining them will be many esteemed Indian filmmakers.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

"Nowadays with more emphasis on reprised or remix song, my song is 100% original and unique", says Malobika Banerjee (MJ)

MUMBAI: Actress, Singer and writer Malobika Banerjee's (M.J) new music album 'Jee Lene Do', written and sung by her is a rap song which released on 27th September and crossed 1 million views on You Tube.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

Rockshots Records Signs Italian / Malaysian Symphonic Power Metallers Silent Angel For 2023 Album "Unyielding, Unrelenting"

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records announces its signing of the international collective Silent Angel, an Italian / Malaysian-based band that has its foundations deeply rooted in power and symphonic metal with a mix of progressive along with Japanese metal influence.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

88rising & Kaskus announce upcoming Head In The Clouds Festival Jakarta 2022 Lineup

MUMBAI: Today, 88rising, the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture, and Kaskus, are thrilled to announce the 2022 Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival lineup in Jakarta.

read more

RnM Biz

Industry-leading VR Concert Platform AmazeVR Announces $32 Million in Series B funding

MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more

Introducing EKKO – India’s First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more

Govinda to become India’s Shopping Partner this festive season with BIG FM’s latest campaign BIG FM SUPER DUPER DHAMAKA

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more

Red FM raises awareness for Traffic Safety with its campaign “Rule Mat Bhool”

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more

Fairplay – the ground-breaking new platform which takes music licensing digital!

MUMBAI: The All About Music Conference in Mumbai is all set to be the staging ground for the launread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Universal Music India acquires majority stake in TM ventures, a leading Indian music and entertainment company

MUMBAI: Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced that...read more

2
Bann Chakraborty is grateful to Shashanka Ghosh for believing in him for 'Plan A Plan B'

MUMBAI: Music composer Bann Chakraborty composed songs and background score for Netflix Original's upcoming feature film "Plan A Plan B", directed...read more

3
Austin, TX One-Man Band Ne’er-do-well Releases "Feel No Pain" - The Second Single off the upcoming debut EP 'Fun Days' Out September 30

MUMBAI: Austin, TX's Ne'er-do-well (the moniker for one-man band Bryan Rolli) has released "Feel No Pain" the second single off their upcoming debut...read more

4
88rising & Kaskus announce upcoming Head In The Clouds Festival Jakarta 2022 Lineup

MUMBAI: Today, 88rising, the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture, and Kaskus, are...read more

5
Madhuri Dixit insists her kids don’t skip hand washing and brush their teeth

MUMBAI: Often hailed as the Queen of Dance in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit’s mesmerizing expressions and charming smile have earned her millions of fans...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games