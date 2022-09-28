This Autumn, It's time to be Baawrey with this latest indie track by Rohit Nigam

MUMBAI: Baawery is the latest Indie song that was released yesterday through Selekt by Koinage YouTube's channel and other music streaming platforms. This uber-cool song is sung by Rohit Nigam, written by Ishpreet Singh, and its music is produced by Vylom.

The video was shot in the capital of Delhi capturing the essence of autumn and featuring Ravneet Singh and Srilakshmi in the lead roles. Baawrey is a song that reminds you to loosen up a little and take a break to re-calibrate your life. This song will be a perfect addition to your chilling out or travel playlist. It conveys the story of two individuals who take some time out of their monotonous life for doing what they love.

The entire team worked together, giving their best, to make this a lighthearted and full-of-energy song.

Talking about Baawrey, Rohit Nigam said, “With Baawrey, we have tried to give the listeners something that they can play on a road trip, at parties, and even when they want to listen to something chill." He further added, "It is completely different from everything I have done so far, and the whole team has done a great job on the song and its video. I am very excited for people to hear

it.”

Ishpreet Singh, Lyricist for Baawrey, while talking about the thought behind the song, he said, “It's a small world, and we keep recrossing each other. Baawrey was inspired by the thought of how two long-lost lovers, two misfits, who got separated once by the dust of time manifest their chance of meeting again now, and maybe this time, all they will have is one moment. Baawrey is a track entirely different from my previous discography. Our team has put all the passion and energy into this song. This is not just a song but a present from our side to all the hopeless romantics out there!”

Vaibhav Anand, Vylom, who did the music for the song said, “Baawrey is the perfect amalgamation of i-pop mixed with a little bit of retro synthwave to give you that sense of nostalgia, funk, and uplift, all at the same time. The song sits in every setting or situation for the listener to vibe in. Driven by its groove and storyline you are sure to get hooked to this tune in

no time.”

Rohit Nigam is a singer-songwriter, who writes about love and heartbreak Some of his best songs are Sajna, Suroor, Parinda, Vajah, and Let us grow old together. He is also one of the most loved upcoming indie artists, and was featured in playlists, like Apple Music’s official playlist, New Music Daily, alongside artists like Justin Bieber, Lauv, Ritviz, etc; Spotify Hindies, and Apple Music’s Punjabi Romance.

This is the second song of Rohit Nigam with Selekt by Koinage. Parinda is a song about an emotional rollercoaster ride of a broken heart to its healing journey.

Selekt by Koinage is an Indie Music Label catering to different genres and styles of music with individualistic talents. They, at the same time, are bridging the gap between indie artists and their audience. Selekt by Koinage came up with various tracks tapping different emotions from moving on from a relationship through Parinda to unleashing your inner explorer through Waadiyan. Their other tracks are Humse Khafa by Suzonn, and Fitoor by Atteev to name a few.