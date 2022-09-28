88rising & Kaskus announce upcoming Head In The Clouds Festival Jakarta 2022 Lineup

MUMBAI: Today, 88rising, the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture, and Kaskus, are thrilled to announce the 2022 Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival lineup in Jakarta. Head In The Clouds Jakarta will take place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Community Park PIK2. Ticket sales begin Wednesday, September 21 at 10am Jakarta time (purchase passes HERE).

88rising’s Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival will make a long-awaited debut in Jakarta more than two years after the 2020 cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic with an impressive range of curated talent including headliners NIKI, Rich Brian, Joji, Jackson Wang, (G)I-dle, eaJ, YOASOBI, and BIBI. This year’s festival also includes live performances from Warren Hue, Stephanie Poetri, ATARASHII GAKKO!, Elephante, MILLI and many more; plus special guest Grammy-nominated electronic producer Kaskade. Headliner and Indonesian-born, Rich Brian shared, “I am so excited to finally return and perform at Head in the Clouds Jakarta after so many years. I missed y’all and it’s time to bring the energy to Indonesia.”

Last month, Head In The Clouds hosted 70,000 people over two days at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in its fourth year in Los Angeles, California.

Head in the Clouds Jakarta is sponsored by BCA, Blibli, Sprite, Samsung and Bintang Crystal.

2-day GA passes are priced at 2,958,000 IDR, 2-day VIP passes are 5,133,000 IDR, and 2-day CLUB passes are 11,600,000 IDR. For more information, please visit jkt.hitcfestival.com.