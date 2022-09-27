YouTube releases a short film tracing the journey of music sensation Renuka Panwar

MUMBAI: Young music sensation Renuka Panwar has amasses an enviable fan following in a very short span of time. Her tracks have clocked millions of views and she’s currently one of the most sought after artists in the country. Seeing her immense popularity, video streaming giant YouTube has released short film tracing her journey to stardom. The film was released on 23rd September.
Renuka’s tracks 52 gaj ka daman,Chatak Matak,Kabootar and Bahu Mol ki have become cult tracks in the Haryanvi music scene. These songs have catapulted her to super stardom and YouTube’s short film is a testament to her achievements. In fact, this is the first time Youtube has made a short film for a singer, previously Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is another individual to have a YouTube movie made on him tracing his journey.
Commenting on the feat, Renuka says, “I’m grateful and humbled to have a short film made on me and my journey. YouTube has been an integral part of my work and has helped my music go across the globe. Through this film I hope we can inspire musicians from across the country to follow their heart and their dreams, if it happens it will be hugely satisfying.” She smiles.
