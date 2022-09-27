Tulsi Kumar & Arjun Kanungo aced sword-fighting on the sets of Killer Haseena!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo are all set to bring you ‘Killer Haseena’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. The makers recently dropped a behind-the-scenes video showcasing all the prep the music sensations underwent to get into their characters for the song and thrilled audiences with the sword fighting sequences in the next-level music video.
However, the interesting backstory to this is that both Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo learnt to hone the sword and ace the various moves in no time! The music artists tried their hands on swords on the sets of ‘Killer Haseena’ and pulled it off like pros.
Says Tulsi Kumar, “Arjun and I technically went through a crash-course in sword fighting on the sets of ‘Killer Haseena’ itself. We were a little nervous about it but gained confidence and we are excited about the way it turned out in the music video.”
Adds Arjun Kanungo, “Sword-fighting as an art form is intimidating but Tulsi and I picked it up in no time on the sets of ‘Killer Haseena’. It was pretty critical to the concept of the music video and we gave it our best shot.”
A collaboration like never before, producer Bhushan Kumar brings celebrated music artists Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo together for ‘Killer Haseena.’ With its fresh sound and even more captivating music video, the upbeat dance track has a lot to offer to the audience.
"Killer Haseena" bids something unique and original in terms of sound and aesthetics with its lethal and gothic imagery combined with the dynamics shared by both music artists.
Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo’s Killer Haseena produced by T-Series is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh. Audiences won't have to wait much longer as the song will be out soon on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more
MUMBAI: The All About Music Conference in Mumbai is all set to be the staging ground for the launread more
MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Kookie Gulati recently brought audiences a pacy, edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’. The multi-perspective...read more
MUMBAI: MUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company, has released a new trailer for Rahul Jain’s award-winning climate...read more
MUMBAI: “Meri Awaaz hi Phechaan Hai..” sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, very beautifully defines her journey as India’s most iconic and...read more
MUMBAI: Indie music artists Subhi and Kanishk Seth have now collaborated for the first time for this lovely track called “Laapata” which was released...read more
MUMBAI: From the world’s fastest roller coaster, to its largest indoor theme park, to the highest indoor climbing wall and biggest skydiving chamber...read more