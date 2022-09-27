RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Sep 2022 14:23 |  By RnMTeam

Tulsi Kumar & Arjun Kanungo aced sword-fighting on the sets of Killer Haseena!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo are all set to bring you ‘Killer Haseena’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. The makers recently dropped a behind-the-scenes video showcasing all the prep the music sensations underwent to get into their characters for the song and thrilled audiences with the sword fighting sequences in the next-level music video.

However, the interesting backstory to this is that both Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo learnt to hone the sword and ace the various moves in no time! The music artists tried their hands on swords on the sets of ‘Killer Haseena’ and pulled it off like pros.

Says Tulsi Kumar, “Arjun and I technically went through a crash-course in sword fighting on the sets of ‘Killer Haseena’ itself. We were a little nervous about it but gained confidence and we are excited about the way it turned out in the music video.”

Adds Arjun Kanungo, “Sword-fighting as an art form is intimidating but Tulsi and I picked it up in no time on the sets of ‘Killer Haseena’. It was pretty critical to the concept of the music video and we gave it our best shot.”

A collaboration like never before, producer Bhushan Kumar brings celebrated music artists Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo together for ‘Killer Haseena.’ With its fresh sound and even more captivating music video, the upbeat dance track has a lot to offer to the audience.

"Killer Haseena" bids something unique and original in terms of sound and aesthetics with its lethal and gothic imagery combined with the dynamics shared by both music artists.

Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo’s Killer Haseena produced by T-Series is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh. Audiences won't have to wait much longer as the song will be out soon on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Tags
Tulsi Kumar Arjun Kanungao
Related news
 | 07 Sep 2022

Renowned singer Tanzeel Khan teams up with Pakistani rapper Hashim Nawaz for his New song 'Pasbaan'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer, songwriter & content creator Tanzeel Khan has collaborated with Pakistani rapper Hashim Nawaz for his latest original track called ‘Pasbaan’. The word ‘Pasbaan’ which comes from an Urdu origin means protector and the song echoes the same emotion.

read more
 | 19 Aug 2022

5 tracks by the singing sensation Tulsi Kumar that rules our playlists!

MUMBAI: The very soulful and singing sensation Tulsi Kumar has been ruling the music world for quite sometime now with her passionate voice and adorable persona.

read more
 | 18 Aug 2022

Great Vocals & a Solid Performance - Get Ready for Tulsi Kumar’s Dance Wave Mashup!

MUMBAI: Tulsi kumar comes across as a true performer in her latest Dance Wave Mashup A true representation of an all-round performer, Tulsi Kumar is out with a new Dance Wave Mashup that showcases her abilities both as a singer and a rockstar performer.

read more
 | 09 Jul 2022

It's official! The talented and versatile musician Arjun Kanungo ranks at 181 on a leading music platform’s charts

MUMBAI: The pop king and oh so talented Arjun Kanungo has never failed to impress us with outstanding music which is always on the top of everyone's playlist.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2022

Catch the sensational Tulsi Kumar exclusively on Gaana Happy Hours as she reveals her ‘sweet’ and ‘spicy’ avatars through songs and secrets!

MUMBAI: What are the qualities the versatile singer Tulsi Kumar looks for in her ideal partner? What kind of messages do fans send her on Instagram? Or, how does she handle negativity on social media?

read more

RnM Biz

Introducing EKKO – India’s First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more

Govinda to become India’s Shopping Partner this festive season with BIG FM’s latest campaign BIG FM SUPER DUPER DHAMAKA

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more

Red FM raises awareness for Traffic Safety with its campaign “Rule Mat Bhool”

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more

Fairplay – the ground-breaking new platform which takes music licensing digital!

MUMBAI: The All About Music Conference in Mumbai is all set to be the staging ground for the launread more

'Getting Intimate 2.0' returns on Hungama Artist Aloud with a great mix of talent

MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more

top# 5 articles

1
With a positive start at the box office, Dhokha Round D Corner promises a profitable investment for the makers

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Kookie Gulati recently brought audiences a pacy, edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’. The multi-perspective...read more

2
MUBI announce release date and trailer for award-winning Cannes documentary on climate change in India

MUMBAI: MUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company, has released a new trailer for Rahul Jain’s award-winning climate...read more

3
A Miracle, A Maestro, A legend – Lata Mangeshkar Saregama Pays A Special Tribute To Lata Didi On Her Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI: “Meri Awaaz hi Phechaan Hai..” sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, very beautifully defines her journey as India’s most iconic and...read more

4
Indie artits Subhi and Kanishk Seth collaborate for track 'Laapata'

MUMBAI: Indie music artists Subhi and Kanishk Seth have now collaborated for the first time for this lovely track called “Laapata” which was released...read more

5
From Exciting Attractions To Fun-Filled Leisure Activities, Here Is Why Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Is An Ideal Holiday Destination For Families

MUMBAI: From the world’s fastest roller coaster, to its largest indoor theme park, to the highest indoor climbing wall and biggest skydiving chamber...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games