With a positive start at the box office, Dhokha Round D Corner promises a profitable investment for the makers

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Kookie Gulati recently brought audiences a pacy, edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’.
The multi-perspective thriller starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana was profitable on its very first day and was off to a great start; raking in 1.25 Crore on Day 1.
Along with the film’s satellite rights and OTT rights, ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ is turning out to be a profitable investment for the makers and things only look brighter for the film here on.
The suspense drama is based on a day in the life of an urban couple and takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing shades of grey in each character.
Produced by T-Series, ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’ starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhvan, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana and directed by Kookie Gulati released nationwide on the 23rd September, 2022.
MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more
MUMBAI: The All About Music Conference in Mumbai is all set to be the staging ground for the launread more
MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more
MUMBAI: MUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company, has released a new trailer for Rahul Jain’s award-winning climate...read more
MUMBAI: Film music composer- songwriter Mithoon drops “Ji Huzoor” for film Shamshera.“Ji Huzoor” is composed, arranged, produced and penned by...read more
MUMBAI: Indie music artists Subhi and Kanishk Seth have now collaborated for the first time for this lovely track called “Laapata” which was released...read more
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Kookie Gulati recently brought audiences a pacy, edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’. The multi-perspective...read more
MUMBAI: “Meri Awaaz hi Phechaan Hai..” sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, very beautifully defines her journey as India’s most iconic and...read more