News |  27 Sep 2022 14:28

With a positive start at the box office, Dhokha Round D Corner promises a profitable investment for the makers

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Kookie Gulati recently brought audiences a pacy, edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’.

The multi-perspective thriller starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana was profitable on its very first day and was off to a great start; raking in 1.25 Crore on Day 1.

Along with the film’s satellite rights and OTT rights, ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ is turning out to be a profitable investment for the makers and things only look brighter for the film here on.

The suspense drama is based on a day in the life of an urban couple and takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing shades of grey in each character.

Produced by T-Series, ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’ starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhvan, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana and directed by Kookie Gulati released nationwide on the 23rd September, 2022.

