A Miracle, A Maestro, A legend – Lata Mangeshkar Saregama Pays A Special Tribute To Lata Didi On Her Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI: “Meri Awaaz hi Phechaan Hai..” sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, very beautifully defines her journey as India’s most iconic and influential singer. A career which spanned for over 80 years and thousands of songs, gave India a song for every reason.
The masterpieces of melody that Lata Didi created will live on forever.
Paying tribute to Lata Didi on her birth Anniversary, Saregama who is a proud owner of her biggest superhits has launched a special edition- Carvaan Mini- Remembering Lata Didi .
This dedicated speaker carries 351 most iconic songs from the ocean of gems that Lata ji created. This special edition has 351 pre-loaded songs sung by the legend herself . The songs play without any internet and ad breaks, making it a prized possession for all Lata Didi fans.
All fans can check out the special edition on saregama.com.
MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more
MUMBAI: The All About Music Conference in Mumbai is all set to be the staging ground for the launread more
MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more
MUMBAI: Indie music artists Subhi and Kanishk Seth have now collaborated for the first time for this lovely track called “Laapata” which was released...read more
MUMBAI: From the world’s fastest roller coaster, to its largest indoor theme park, to the highest indoor climbing wall and biggest skydiving chamber...read more
MUMBAI: Vh1 – India’s favourite stop for pop music gears up for the upcoming World Tourism Day with a spellbinding playlist for its audience. Vh1...read more
MUMBAI: Film music composer- songwriter Mithoon drops “Ji Huzoor” for film Shamshera.“Ji Huzoor” is composed, arranged, produced and penned by...read more
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Kookie Gulati recently brought audiences a pacy, edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’. The multi-perspective...read more