News |  27 Sep 2022 13:45

A Miracle, A Maestro, A legend – Lata Mangeshkar Saregama Pays A Special Tribute To Lata Didi On Her Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI: “Meri Awaaz hi Phechaan Hai..” sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, very beautifully defines her journey as India’s most iconic and influential singer. A career which spanned for over 80 years and thousands of songs, gave India a song for every reason.

The masterpieces of melody that Lata Didi created will live on forever.

Paying tribute to Lata Didi on her birth Anniversary, Saregama who is a proud owner of her biggest superhits has launched a special edition- Carvaan Mini- Remembering Lata Didi .

This dedicated speaker carries 351 most iconic songs from the ocean of gems that Lata ji created. This special edition has 351 pre-loaded songs sung by the legend herself . The songs play without any internet and ad breaks, making it a prized possession for all Lata Didi fans.

All fans can check out the special edition on saregama.com.

 

Lata Mangeshkar Lata Didi Saregama
