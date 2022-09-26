"Rohit Sharma has done fabulous work capturing the rusticity of culture, the music in itself personifies the feel called ‘Bihar' " - Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha on the music of Maharani 2

MUMBAI: Web series Maharani 2 has caused much fervour in the audience ever since its release on the 24th of August. While the script & direction have created a remarkable impact, the music too is equally winning laurels for embodying the complete essence of Bihar, the city the series is set in. Amidst heaps of praise for music composer Rohit Sharma, the music has been notably acclaimed by renowned folk singer Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha.

“Songs in Bollywood cinema play an eminent role in making Bollywood cinema a class of its own. In the breathtaking script of Maharani 2, Rohit Sharma has done fabulous work capturing the rusticity of culture. The music in itself personifies the feel called ‘Bihar’. He is indeed an immaculate music director with sharp and accurate perceptions for the script”, says Sharda Sinha, who has herself lent her voice to one of the tracks in the series, titled “Nirmohiya”. The track has been enacted by actress Huma Qureshi, who plays the lead role of Rani Bharti in the series.

Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha is a name that echoes in every household in Bihar. Her name is synonymous with the folk music of Bihar, especially with Chhath music, as she has lent her voice to a vast number of Chhath Puja songs. A Maithili singer, she has been rendering her voice to the folk music of Bihar since over 4 decades and has earned both the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards. Music composer Rohit Sharma is ecstatic at the praise received. “Nirmohiya is the song that Dr. Sagar has written and I have composed. Sharda Sinha ji’s voice is magical. Her voice has made my song immortal”, says Rohit Sharma.

Rohit is widely known for his versatility in music, as it spans across diverse genres and platforms. His work in the folk genre won him recognition also when he composed music for the film Anaarkali of Aarah and won the Best Music Director award for the same at the Jagran Film Festival. Aside from folk music, the composer has scored music for The Kashmir Files, The Tashkent Files, The Ship of Theseus and other prominent titles. In the OTT space, Rohit has worked on the popular web series Aspirants by TVF, besides Maharani 1 & 2.

At present, the composer is working on four film projects one of them is titled "Dhatura" by writer-director duo Vimal Chandra Pandey and Sandeep Mishra.