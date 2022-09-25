RadioandMusic
News |  25 Sep 2022 12:18 |  By RnMTeam

Clef Music Awards’22 hits all the right notes as it celebrates independent music

MUMBAI: It was a scintillating Saturday night at Mumbai’s Sahara Star hotel as the stars aligned to stage the second edition of Radioandmusic.com’s Clef Music Awards.

In India one tends to associate music with Film or Bollywood music but there’s so much more out there waiting to be discovered. Raising a toast to all such independent musicians & original music creators the CMA awards honoured musical accomplishments for the period August 2021 - August 2022 in a one-of-a-kind celebration held on 24 September. The first edition of the event took place virtually last year due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's event commenced with a poignant moment as the ITV founder and editor-in-chief Anil Wanvari posthumously recalled the contributions of the industry’s legends and music veterans- namely Bappi Lahiri, KK Menon, Bhupinder Singh, and the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar- all of whom we lost in the past year.

The Radio & Music Clef Music Awards (CMA) integrates musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan-India as it celebrated talent across the musical spectrum, classified into over 40 categories, ranging from Hindustani and devotional music to rap, folk, ghazal, sufi, pop, electronic and rock music.

The Jury members included eminent names from the industry such as Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana, Ankush Bhardwaj, Atul Churamani, Bhaskar Pal, Divya Kumar, Heena Kriplani, Mayur Puri, Prashant Ingole, Sanjeev Kohli, Santosh Nair, Shikhar Yuvraj Manchanda, and Sunnyy Vyas.

Noteworthy names from the world of music such as Leslie Lewis, Amit Sana, Kavita Seth, and Sonu Kakkar, to name a few, also marked their attendance at the event.

