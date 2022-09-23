PREP releases brand new EP 'Back to you' Set To Tour Asia In November

MUMBAI: Known for their blend of sounds from contemporary R&B, electronica, and 70s to 80s inspired synth-pop, London-based four-piece PREP have shared their brand new EP 'Back To You'. The title track and lead single "Back To You" perfectly encapsulates PREP's signature sound – funky grooves, a great melodic guitar line, and smooth vocals. Fans can stream 'Back To You' here: ffm.to/BackToYouEP

"The mood of this EP runs from some of the most intimate music we’ve made ('Speaking Silence') to some of the most energetic ('The Kid') – which maybe makes sense given we started putting it together shut away in our studio in London, and finished it out on tour in the US," explains lead vocalist Tom Havelock. "That PREP mix of groove and melancholy is there all the way through – being inside your own head, in a city with 10 million other heads, trying to make connections while also trying to make space for yourself, and dealing with what happens when neither one quite works out."

About the single "Back To You", Tom shares, "We had most of the song down before we headed off to the US on tour, but we couldn’t quite nail the chorus. So we decided to take it with us on the road, and managed to find a great studio we could use in Brooklyn. I’m not sure how much of New York you can hear on the record, but there’s definitely an energy to it that came from knowing we’d been given the keys to this amazing place for 24 hours, and we had to finish the song before we let ourselves out."

The EP follows PREP's delightful rendition of Harry Styles' hit single "As It Was". Taking a vastly different direction from the original upbeat track, the band's loungey version of the hit song pulls listeners into the PREP universe, which wouldn't be complete without a saxophone solo. The band will kick off their Asia tour in November this year, with additional dates in more cities to be announced.

Upcoming Asia Tour Dates:

November 6th – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Joyland Festival

Tickets: https://www.loket.com/event/joyland-festival_DYL1

November 11th – Bangkok, Thailand @ Union Hall (SOLD OUT)

November 12th – Bangkok, Thailand @ Union Hall

Tickets: www.ticketmelon.com/sss/prep2022

November 16th – Manila, Philippines @ Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier (SOLD OUT)

Tickets: www.ticketmax.ph/events/prep-live-in-manila/

November 18th – Seoul, Korea @ Yes24 Live Hall

Tickets: ticket.yes24.com/perf/42872

PREP is no stranger to Southeast Asia. The band has played multiple shows in the region, notably their 2018 Asia Tour that included stops in cities like Jakarta, Singapore, Bali, Bangkok, and Manila. Most recently, the band played a set at Java Jazz Festival 2020 in Jakarta right before the pandemic hit.

The band hallmarks their time building their fanbase in Asia as an important pivot where PREP’s sense of sonic possibility expanded. "At one point we thought PREP would just be a studio project," Llywelyn elaborates. “But we played gigs that went really well, and we spent some amazing time in Asia.” Indonesia remains the band's top city based on streams worldwide, followed closely by the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore.

With such a strong vision for the sound and aesthetic, PREP is as much a concept as a band, meaning collaboration is welcome. Sought-after talent like rising electro-pop star Anna of the North, South Korean R&B crooner DEAN, and Paul Jackson Jr, who played guitar on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, have all stepped into the world of PREP.

PREP is vocalist-lyricist Tom Havelock, keyboardist Llywelyn ap Myrddin, drummer Guillaume Jambel, and producer Dan Radclyffe. With Steely Dan and Bobby Caldwell as lodestars, PREP is pop music that feels tip-of-the-tongue familiar even though you’ve never heard it before.