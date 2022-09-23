Parker McCollum comes back to the ascend ampitheater to give fans a high calibur show following stormed out performance

MUMBAI: Country music star Parker McCollum is a road-warrior artist that leaves it all on the stage each night for the fans who have supported him and his career from the start. It is McCollum's sole mission when up on that stage - show up and give everyone all he's got. So when his first show at the Ascend Ampitheater in Nashville back in May hit a string of unforeseen hurtles - unfriendly weather, delays for fans and tough decisions - McCollum knew he had to come back to the open-air venue for a performance he could be proud of and one that his fans deserve. This weekend, in an effort to make-up for that evening, McCollum provided free tickets for those fans who attended his May performance and put on a night he can be proud of and certainly won't forget.

"I wanted to redo this show for the fans. Our first time headlining at Ascend - it stormed until 11:00 PM that night, we go on late, there's miscommunication between the venue and the fans, and between us and the fans. I just wanted to take responsibility for not delivering on such a big night here in Nashville and wanted to come and make it right and give everybody the opportunity to see the show for everything that it is. I'm just glad to be back and glad it worked out to give Nashville and the fans our best and that’s what it’s all about." - Parker McCollum