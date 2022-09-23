Gem & Jam announces 2023 festival lineup featuring headliners The String Cheese Incident, LSDream, The Floozies, and Emancipator

MUMBAI: Gem & Jam Festival has announced the full lineup for its 15th annual edition set to take place February 3 - 5, 2023. The three-day music, art, performance, and gem & mineral festival will return to the scenic desert landscapes of Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona.

Headliners include legendary jam band The String Cheese Incident and psychedelic bass purveyor LSDream, both of whom will be making their Gem & Jam Festival debuts. Gem & Jam veteran headliners include electro-funk duo The Floozies and genre-melding producer Emancipator.

Gem & Jam Festival will also welcome back acts like the genre-blending funk band The Motet, electro-twang outfit Dirtwire, psychedelic dub producer Ott, saxophone-wielding bass producer SoDown, Canadian glitch-hop duo The Funk Hunters, Chicago-house music pioneer Mark Farina, and blues-inflected multi-instrumentalist/producer Marvel Years.

First-time Gem & Jam Festival performers include house purveyor Justin Martin, spiritual vocalist Ayla Nereo, Grammy-nominated producer Haywyre, indie-jam rock group Aqueous, experimental bass-music duo EAZYBAKED, Pete Tong-heralded soulful house producer Justin Jay, soul trio The Nth Power, world music multi-instrumentalist Poranguí, and the metal/bass-music melder Ravenscoon.

Speaking on last year’s Gem & Jam, Billboard stated, “Gem & Jam’s intimate footprint (three outdoor stages, an indoor space, a row of food and craft vendors and areas for live artists and workshops) made it possible to explore every nook and corner of the site, much of which was decorated with a gem theme… With 6,000 attendees ... this was the biggest iteration of the festival to date. Still, the vibe was homey and homespun."

Located on 640 acres and just 20 miles south of downtown Tucson, the Pima County Fairgrounds is surrounded by nature and resides in a stunning desert environment, creating an expansive and magical setting perfect for Gem & Jam Festival. Similar to years past, Gem & Jam will offer on-site camping, RV passes, glamping options, late-night music, daytime workshops, delicious food & drink, a world-renowned vendor bazaar, and of course, around-the-clock music and art.

Glamping options are not included with ticket admission and are available for purchase separately via the Gem & Jam website. Reserved in a shaded campsite on grass, each luxury tent sleeps two comfortably and comes inclusive with an inflatable mattress, bedding, furniture, space heater, and electricity.

Payment Plans are available for 3-day weekend festival passes. Attendees can split up the cost of their ticket over a few easy payments. All ticketing options can be found here.

Following their successful 2022 partnership, Gem & Jam is once again teaming up with environmental festival organization Green Disco to improve the festival’s environmental footprint and give its audience the opportunity to have an eco-friendly experience. Gem & Jam attendees can buy a Green Disco Eco-Band - an optional ticket add-on that supports nonprofits in Tucson, offsets measurable amounts of carbon, and supports data collection efforts. Made from 100% hemp, this optional $20 wristband allows you to wear what you value and provides access to exclusive perks on-site!