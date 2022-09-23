Canadian NWOTHM TYRANTS OF CHAOS Moshing Lyric Video "Red Rage"

MUMBAI: Tyrants of Chaos, from Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada are a balls-out metal assault that is true to the classic styles of the big 4 who started it all. They have their third album recently "Relentless Thirst for Power" unleashed and have a fresh lyric video for the track “Red Rage” to get heart rates elevated. They introduce the track and the album in their own words:

“The song Red Rage is a historically accurate depiction of the Battle of Bannockburn and musically it is Maiden-style metal with a Scottish jig thrown in for good measure. As for the album, we believe fans will be blown away and left speechless. It’s pure heavy metal from beginning to end. No filler.”

Along with this song, fans will also be able to dig into tracks like “The Black Gap” a heavy-hitting WWII-themed metal banger that will induce moshing; “Mourning Sickness” another mosh-worthy banger with a darker, sludgier tone; and “Skull Crusher” a fast-paced face-melter filled with intense vocals, shredding guitars and a thunderous rhythm section.

Tyrants of Chaos already have two previous albums under their belts, “The Calm Before The Storm” (2016) and “Into Oblivion” (2019), and this new offering is the result of years of practice, collaboration, and passion. It is pure heavy metal - a neck-wrecking, in-your-face, relentless metal assault that will have you begging for more.

"Relentless Thirst for Power" was produced by guitarist Arik Wagner, mixed and mastered by Johnny Gasparic at MCC Recording Studio Calgary and the album artwork was done by Pierre-Alain D. at 3mmi Design.

Powerful and rhythmic, Tyrants of Chaos is unapologetic, raw heavy metal suitable for fans of Megadeth, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden.

The lyric video for “Red Rage” can be seen and heard via its premiere on MetalInsider HERE.

The album “Relentless Thirst For Power” was released on August 19, 2022.

Album order - https://tyrantsofchaos1.bandcamp.com

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3dDQnqi

Music Video - "T.O.C." - https://youtu.be/V7QtbrziNnM

Music Video - "Slay The Hostages" - https://youtu.be/BF4W_R6B-ys