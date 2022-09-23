RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Sep 2022 20:12 |  By RnMTeam

British-Iranian singer-songwriter Farrah urges independence in new track - 'Room For 2'

MUMBAI: British-Iranian singer/songwriter, Farrah, is back with an empowering new single about learning how to be independent and content alone. With subtle Middle Eastern touches and a powerful catchy hook, Farrah continues to wear her heart on her sleeve with her lyrics - something which has always connected her to her audience and beyond. Farrah's vocals sit neatly on the record, illustrating the captivating sentiment of her words.

Never shying away from the truth in her writing, Farrah has proved that she’s an artist whose lyrics resonate with many. With her debut headline show selling out in a matter of days, the newcomer’s success has been coming in thick and fast with a sync on the US hit TV show, ‘Good Trouble’, as well as continued support from top tastemakers at both BBC Radio 1Xtra and Rinse FM. With the release of 'Freewheeling', there is no doubt the songstress is on an upward trajectory into the rest of 2022.

Tags
Singer songwriter Farrah Room For 2
Related news
 | 21 Sep 2022

T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production’s ‘Nazarandaaz’ set to release on 7th October. Film poster out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production come together for a comedy- drama ‘Nazarandaaz’ starring the finest talents of industry including Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee.

read more
 | 20 Sep 2022

Carly Rae Jepsen releases new song “Talking To Yourself” today

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY -, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases the infectious new single “Talking To Yourself” from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time. “Talking To Yourself” is available now at all digital retailers.

read more
 | 16 Sep 2022

'Mughal-e-Azam-The Musical' returns to Mumbai on a glorious, triumphant note

MUMBAI: K Asif's musical masterpiece 'Mughal-e-Azam' completes over 60 glittering years in 2022 but its influence on popular culture, theatre, and cinema refuses to fade away.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

Singer Raveena Mehta is all set for her playback debut with 'Tujhse Milne Ki Aas'

MUMBAI: Singer Raveena Mehta is all set to enter Bollywood Playback with her song ‘Tujhse Milne Ki Aas’ which is the title track for Mansi Bagla’s next project ‘Falling in Love Again'; the project is an anthology that will feature short stories based on Ruskin Bonds’ bestselling novel.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

Atmika Tiwari's Snow Records released "Special Class" featuring Divya Upadhyay and Pankaj Joshi by Singer Adyy Worldwide

MUMBAI: The audience was astounded by urban haryanvi song 'Special Class,' another blockbuster from Snow Records. A label inspired by the desire to provide the audience with exceptional entertainment, has featured Divya Upadhyay and Pankaj Joshi (PJ).

read more

RnM Biz

Govinda to become India’s Shopping Partner this festive season with BIG FM’s latest campaign BIG FM SUPER DUPER DHAMAKA

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more

Red FM raises awareness for Traffic Safety with its campaign “Rule Mat Bhool”

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more

Fairplay – the ground-breaking new platform which takes music licensing digital!

MUMBAI: The All About Music Conference in Mumbai is all set to be the staging ground for the launread more

'Getting Intimate 2.0' returns on Hungama Artist Aloud with a great mix of talent

MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more

Mirchi brings to you - Dream Homes with Gauri Khan -where she designs celebrity spaces to give them an all-newlook!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Jeremy Zucker returns with new single "I'm so happy" featuring BENEE today

MUMBAI: Today, Multi-Platinum Certified singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremy Zucker returns with a new collaboration with New Zealand alt-pop...read more

2
Nora En Pure Delivers Emotive Cut Stop Wasting Time

MUMBAI: While her Gratitude EP continues to light up soundwaves since its release in August, Nora En Pure returns to the release front to reveal her...read more

3
Aaryan Banthia releases new single 'Yeh Naina', crosses one million views within one day of its release

MUMBAI: Prolific and young artist Aaryan Banthia who is a, singer-songwriter, guitarist, and music composer has dropped his latest track 'Yeh Naina’...read more

4
Carly Rae Jepsen releases new song "Talking to yourself" today

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY®-, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases the infectious new single “Talking To...read more

5
Rockers THE DISCARDED send "Thoughts and Prayers" in provocative new single

MUMBAI: The human cost of political inaction on gun violence and the meaningless “Thoughts and Prayers” from leaders that follow inevitable tragedy...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games