British-Iranian singer-songwriter Farrah urges independence in new track - 'Room For 2'

MUMBAI: British-Iranian singer/songwriter, Farrah, is back with an empowering new single about learning how to be independent and content alone. With subtle Middle Eastern touches and a powerful catchy hook, Farrah continues to wear her heart on her sleeve with her lyrics - something which has always connected her to her audience and beyond. Farrah's vocals sit neatly on the record, illustrating the captivating sentiment of her words.
Never shying away from the truth in her writing, Farrah has proved that she’s an artist whose lyrics resonate with many. With her debut headline show selling out in a matter of days, the newcomer’s success has been coming in thick and fast with a sync on the US hit TV show, ‘Good Trouble’, as well as continued support from top tastemakers at both BBC Radio 1Xtra and Rinse FM. With the release of 'Freewheeling', there is no doubt the songstress is on an upward trajectory into the rest of 2022.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more
MUMBAI: The All About Music Conference in Mumbai is all set to be the staging ground for the launread more
MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Today, Multi-Platinum Certified singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremy Zucker returns with a new collaboration with New Zealand alt-pop...read more
MUMBAI: While her Gratitude EP continues to light up soundwaves since its release in August, Nora En Pure returns to the release front to reveal her...read more
MUMBAI: Prolific and young artist Aaryan Banthia who is a, singer-songwriter, guitarist, and music composer has dropped his latest track 'Yeh Naina’...read more
MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY®-, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases the infectious new single “Talking To...read more
MUMBAI: The human cost of political inaction on gun violence and the meaningless “Thoughts and Prayers” from leaders that follow inevitable tragedy...read more