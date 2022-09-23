British-Iranian singer-songwriter Farrah urges independence in new track - 'Room For 2'

MUMBAI: British-Iranian singer/songwriter, Farrah, is back with an empowering new single about learning how to be independent and content alone. With subtle Middle Eastern touches and a powerful catchy hook, Farrah continues to wear her heart on her sleeve with her lyrics - something which has always connected her to her audience and beyond. Farrah's vocals sit neatly on the record, illustrating the captivating sentiment of her words.

Never shying away from the truth in her writing, Farrah has proved that she’s an artist whose lyrics resonate with many. With her debut headline show selling out in a matter of days, the newcomer’s success has been coming in thick and fast with a sync on the US hit TV show, ‘Good Trouble’, as well as continued support from top tastemakers at both BBC Radio 1Xtra and Rinse FM. With the release of 'Freewheeling', there is no doubt the songstress is on an upward trajectory into the rest of 2022.