RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Sep 2022 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Aaryan Banthia releases new single 'Yeh Naina', crosses one million views within one day of its release

MUMBAI: Prolific and young artist Aaryan Banthia who is a, singer-songwriter, guitarist, and music composer has dropped his latest track 'Yeh Naina’ and crossed over 1 million views within 24 hours. A completely original song, Aaryan has written, composed, and featured in the video of the song. Evoking feelings of love, passion, and being devoted to one's love and staying true to it, through this fusion-pop single, Aaryan is building a legacy of making every song unique and an experience to be treasured for his fans.

Aaryan who is known for his flair of creating and composing independent music has struck a chord with the audience since his first song ‘Yaadein’ in 2019 and has only upped the ante with ‘Yeh Naina’. The song showcases a heartfelt story of an aspiring musician who is working at a restaurant as a waiter but doesn’t give up on his dream of becoming a musician, and finally makes it as a known musician on sheer merit.

While the idea of producing the song was to keep it acoustic and mellow like usual, Aaryan and the producer of the song Rohan Ganguli thought of giving it a twist and adding hints of various genres of music like Qawali and Hindustani Classical Music too.

Sharing his thoughts on the release of his new single, Aaryan Banthia, singer and guitarist, “The melody of ‘Yeh Naina’ struck me in the spur of a moment at my birthday celebration in February 2022. I discreetly recorded the tune on my phone and began to pen its lyrics the following day itself. On completion, I went on to singing it multiple times with my acoustic guitar and I was very pleased with how it had turned out. It was in that instant, I decided to produce it. I am extremely grateful to my fans who have showered their love over every new song, and it truly inspires me to move onward and upward in the music industry.”

A first-generation musician of his family, Aaryan has set out in the music industry with big dreams drawing inspiration from the likes of Pink Flyod, Dire Straits and wants to be known as an independent musician not bound by any specific genre. During the lockdown, his creativity found a new route as he composed music for an award-winning film ‘Broken’ which was showcased at many international film festivals and is a steppingstone for his grand vision to represent India by creating unique music for music lovers.

The song is available on Aaryan’s YouTube channel and all streaming platforms.

Tags
Aaryan Banthia music Songs
Related news
 | 21 Sep 2022

Artist Management Agency REPRESENT announces expansion, launches RE:Play

MUMBAI: After redefining the artist management landscape, Aayushman Sinha’s REPRESENT announced the launch of its first network agency - RE:Play. As a part of the recently announced expansion, the new agency will focus on booking, touring, and bringing the best of global artists to India.

read more
 | 21 Sep 2022

Amit Trivedi's 'Dhol' sets the tone for Navratri festivities

MUMBAI: After the hugely successful Moti Veraana, composer-singer Amit Trivedi released his latest single ‘Dhol’, recently. The foot tapping number sets the tone for the festive season and is bound to become the go-to track during Navratri celebrations.

read more
 | 21 Sep 2022

Nexa Music Season 2 launches their second song "I can't do this anymore"

MUMBAI: The second season of NEXA Music, spearheaded by global icon AR Rahman has been in motion as Maruti Suzuki India Limited follows the tremendous success of Season 1.

read more
 | 21 Sep 2022

National Award-Winning Film ‘Turtle’ & ‘Waah Zindagi’ producer Ashok Choudhary is coming up with a new show on the Digital platform 'Zindagi 0 KM' which will empower youth

MUMBAI: ‘Zindagi 0 KM’ is an inspirational youth empowering show, will be on the digital platform by the ace film producer Ashok Choudhary.

read more
 | 21 Sep 2022

Famous YouTuber & Actor Harsh Beniwal Received The Best Performance In A Comic Role Award For Campus Diaries, Thanked The Fans

MUMBAI: Harsh Beniwal is one of the most popular YouTubers as well as a well-known actor. Recently, he was seen in Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Pandey starrer ‘Student of the Year 2’ which was a sequel of the famous ‘Student Of the year ‘which needs no introduction indeed!

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM raises awareness for Traffic Safety with its campaign “Rule Mat Bhool”

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more

Fairplay – the ground-breaking new platform which takes music licensing digital!

MUMBAI: The All About Music Conference in Mumbai is all set to be the staging ground for the launread more

'Getting Intimate 2.0' returns on Hungama Artist Aloud with a great mix of talent

MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more

Mirchi brings to you - Dream Homes with Gauri Khan -where she designs celebrity spaces to give them an all-newlook!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Spotify-founded Podimo secures a $58.6m raise to accelerate Market Expansion after seeing a 5x year on year growth

MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more

top# 5 articles

1
T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production’s ‘Nazarandaaz’ set to release on 7th October. Film poster out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production come together for a comedy- drama ‘Nazarandaaz’ starring the finest talents of industry including...read more

2
Aaryan Banthia releases new single 'Yeh Naina', crosses one million views within one day of its release

MUMBAI: Prolific and young artist Aaryan Banthia who is a, singer-songwriter, guitarist, and music composer has dropped his latest track 'Yeh Naina’...read more

3
T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production's 'Nazarandaaz' set to release on 7th October. Film poster out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production come together for a comedy- drama ‘Nazarandaaz’ starring the finest talents of industry including...read more

4
Famous YouTuber & Actor Harsh Beniwal Received The Best Performance In A Comic Role Award For Campus Diaries, Thanked The Fans

MUMBAI: Harsh Beniwal is one of the most popular YouTubers as well as a well-known actor. Recently, he was seen in Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and...read more

5
National Award-Winning Film ‘Turtle’ & ‘Waah Zindagi’ producer Ashok Choudhary is coming up with a new show on the Digital platform 'Zindagi 0 KM' which will empower youth

MUMBAI: ‘Zindagi 0 KM’ is an inspirational youth empowering show, will be on the digital platform by the ace film producer Ashok Choudhary. Ashok...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games