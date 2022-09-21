RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Sep 2022 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

National Award-Winning Film ‘Turtle’ & ‘Waah Zindagi’ producer Ashok Choudhary is coming up with a new show on the Digital platform 'Zindagi 0 KM' which will empower youth

MUMBAI: ‘Zindagi 0 KM’ is an inspirational youth empowering show, will be on the digital platform by the ace film producer Ashok Choudhary.

Ashok Choudhary – One of the talented and creative film procedures from Rajasthan. His film ‘Turtle’ based on the water crisis received National Film Award. The ongoing drinking water crisis is shown in the film which is inspired by real events.

Talking about his early life, Ashok Choudhary was born and brought up in Rajasthan and belongs to a farmer family. He has completed his Master’s Degree in Business dministration. Since childhood, he was very much interested in the entertainment world as well as fond of reading books.

“The youths these days do not get proper guidance and thus they struggle with depression, Breakup, divorce etc problems.

"There also seems rise in suicidal & divorce cases. To highlight such realistic events and to create a proper awareness in society, I have produced ‘Waah Zindagi’. The film is a beautiful love story based on the "Make in India" movement. The movie undoubtedly encourages young Indians to start their businesses and aware people to get strengthen their economy by using Swadeshi products". I believe every show, every film should inspire, encourage and empower the youths as they are the new ruler of society”, says proud film producer and National Film Award winner Ashok Choudhary.

Ashok thought that casteism, poverty, and education were the three issues that stood in the way of progress. The movie "Waah Zindagi" offer ways to teach Indians more advanced 'Make in India' concepts and ways to employ Swadeshi items.

While explaining his craze for reading and writing, Ashok Choudhary said, “I am an avid reader very much affectionate towards reading all type of books & scriptures, which later inspired me to write thoughtful books like ‘Divine Child ‘‘Spiritual Awakening’, ‘Undefeated’, and ‘Wisdom Over Attachment “ “Self Healing’ to name a few. I always think that reading helps people to change their minds and also changes the way of thinking.”

Apart from filmmaking, reading, and writing, Ashok Choudhary founder of “ The mission Positive world” trust, where he conducts seminars across India on various subjects. He also loves to travel and explore the various cultures and traditions of people across the country. He also travelled abroad to identify people and their diverse cultures and also has set a symbol of national unity amongst the youth.

His love for entertainment and filmmaking made him venture into a production house named “Shivazza Films & Entertainment ’ whereby he gives his ideas and channels his perspectives and aspirations to society.

Ashok Choudhary is all set to come up with an empowering show ‘Zindagi 0 KM’ on the digital platform. The show will encourage & empower the youths and strengthen them to handle any type of situation in life.

Tags
National Award-Winning Film Turtle Waah Zindagi Ashok Choudhary music
Related news
 | 21 Sep 2022

Famous YouTuber & Actor Harsh Beniwal Received The Best Performance In A Comic Role Award For Campus Diaries, Thanked The Fans

MUMBAI: Harsh Beniwal is one of the most popular YouTubers as well as a well-known actor. Recently, he was seen in Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Pandey starrer ‘Student of the Year 2’ which was a sequel of the famous ‘Student Of the year ‘which needs no introduction indeed!

read more
 | 21 Sep 2022

T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production’s ‘Nazarandaaz’ set to release on 7th October. Film poster out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production come together for a comedy- drama ‘Nazarandaaz’ starring the finest talents of industry including Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee.

read more
 | 21 Sep 2022

Canadian Music Week and Mississauga Music Award winner, Dani Kristina, releases new acoustic-pop single entitled “I Won’t Know”

MUMBAI: Award winning artist and viral TikTok sensation Dani Kristina, releases her moody new acoustic-pop single entitled "I Won’t Know." Inspired by personal experiences and lost love, "I Won’t Know" reflects on the aftermath of a broken relationship, the lingering feelings, and coping with lo

read more
 | 21 Sep 2022

Maushi Day x SOCIAL Day Out in Pune for all the art, music and lifestyle enthusiasts coming this 24th & 25th September 2022

MUMBAI: SOCIAL has always been at the forefront of setting trends be it through their great hospitality or the amazing music at all their outposts.

read more
 | 20 Sep 2022

Female President’s release debut EP "Our Year To Grieve"

Gastonia, NC: Regaining your voice when you feel as though you’ve been drowning. Opening with an elegy to Drea’s late father, Our Year To Grieve immediatley lives up to its title.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM raises awareness for Traffic Safety with its campaign “Rule Mat Bhool”

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more

Fairplay – the ground-breaking new platform which takes music licensing digital!

MUMBAI: The All About Music Conference in Mumbai is all set to be the staging ground for the launread more

'Getting Intimate 2.0' returns on Hungama Artist Aloud with a great mix of talent

MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more

Mirchi brings to you - Dream Homes with Gauri Khan -where she designs celebrity spaces to give them an all-newlook!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Spotify-founded Podimo secures a $58.6m raise to accelerate Market Expansion after seeing a 5x year on year growth

MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more

top# 5 articles

1
T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production’s ‘Nazarandaaz’ set to release on 7th October. Film poster out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production come together for a comedy- drama ‘Nazarandaaz’ starring the finest talents of industry including...read more

2
Famous YouTuber & Actor Harsh Beniwal Received The Best Performance In A Comic Role Award For Campus Diaries, Thanked The Fans

MUMBAI: Harsh Beniwal is one of the most popular YouTubers as well as a well-known actor. Recently, he was seen in Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and...read more

3
National Award-Winning Film ‘Turtle’ & ‘Waah Zindagi’ producer Ashok Choudhary is coming up with a new show on the Digital platform 'Zindagi 0 KM' which will empower youth

MUMBAI: ‘Zindagi 0 KM’ is an inspirational youth empowering show, will be on the digital platform by the ace film producer Ashok Choudhary. Ashok...read more

4
Maushi Day x SOCIAL Day Out in Pune for all the art, music and lifestyle enthusiasts coming this 24th & 25th September 2022

MUMBAI: SOCIAL has always been at the forefront of setting trends be it through their great hospitality or the amazing music at all their outposts....read more

5
Carly Rae Jepsen releases new song “Talking To Yourself” today

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY -, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases the infectious new single “Talking To Yourself...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games