Maushi Day x SOCIAL Day Out in Pune for all the art, music and lifestyle enthusiasts coming this 24th & 25th September 2022

MUMBAI: SOCIAL has always been at the forefront of setting trends be it through their great hospitality or the amazing music at all their outposts. Bringing yet another biggest event in the city of Pune, SOCIAL is all set to host 'Maushi Day x SOCIAL Day Out' – a 2- day fun event comprising all things music, lifestyle and art.

With 25 music artists spread across two days divided between four international and 21 local, the crowd is sure to swoon on some great music for the weekend. SOCIAL has also organized a bar and food pop-ups for the audience visiting the venue for some scrumptious dishes. While you will be vibing to the grooviest music, Maushi day will also offer some amazing pop-up art by Nrtya and a flea market by Deluxe Thali that offers some of the quirkiest homegrown brands and products!

Check out the headlining gigs, so you do not miss out on your favourite music artists!

International artists

About Baltra

Born and raised in Philadelphia but currently based in New York, Baltra has spent the last decade honing a sound that's rich both in romance and melancholy. And always with warm, nostalgic melodies. Releasing his first music in parallel with the lo-fi house explosion of the mid-2010s alongside artists such as Mall Grab, Ross from Friends and DJ Seinfeld, Baltra racked up millions of plays across YouTube and key streaming services with definitive releases on Step Rec., IDNK (I Do Not Know), Tape Throb Records, ShallNot Fade's sub-label Lost Palms, Of Paradise as well as his own 96 and Forever Records imprints.

About Function

One of techno's true underground heroes, Function (Dave Sumner) has been DJing and making music for over 25 years. He is a founding member of the Sandwell District collective, Ostgut recording artist and owner of Infrastructure. Hailing from New York, he was seduced by techno when Jeff Mills held residency (as well as his own first) at Limelight in the early 90s. Producing from the mid-90sonward, he released his first 12"s on Damon Wild's Synewave and his Infrastructure imprint.

About Mia Aurora

Mia Aurora is a London-based melodic house and techno DJ and Producer. Drawing on influences from labels including Afterlife, Anjunadeep and Bedrock, Mia's DJ sets range from melody-driven house and electronica to darker, techno-influenced releases. Mia began her musical journey from a near age, becoming proficient in guitar and piano as well as songwriting and producing.

About Darius The Barbarian

Darius The Barbarian is a 25-year-old bonafide booty - bass music beast that originates in New York City, NY. Prominently known for his outlandish nightlife presence paired with his internationally acclaimed viral personas, the barbarian has a speciality in grabbing the attention of mass audiences. Darius performs and hosts special nights specifically catered to his reach. He does not only perform his music but also curates acts, choreography, mc tactics, erotic personas and much more.

Indian Artist line - up -

About Arjun Vagale

Widely celebrated as the pioneer of techno in India, Arjun Vagale continues to steer the course of the country's underground electronic movement. Known for his intense, driven and raw sound, Arjun is one of the most prolific artists to come out of Asia, and his cutting-edge productions have seen massive global reach. Receiving numerous awards and named one of "Asia's finest underground music exports," Arjun is an artist, DJ, producer, live act, label owner, radio show host, and all-around music entrepreneur.

About Ash Roy

Ash Roy's illustrious career has seen him perform around the world. Today he's one of the most revered acts in India's underground dance music scene and is constantly touring across the country and beyond playing at the best festivals and clubs around, pulling in hoards of fans everywhere he goes. From founding Jalebee Cartel to Soupherb records, Ash has come a long way.

About Calm Chor

Very few have been as closely associated with India's dance music scene as Ashvin Mani Sharma aka Calm Chor. Ashvin's 20+ year long career has seen him storm dancefloors around the globe, from Paradiso in Amsterdam to Blue Frog in Mumbai, first with Jalebee Cartel, and after that under his solo techno avatar Calm Chor. In the year 2013, Ashvin co-founded Soupherb records. In 7+ years, Soupherb records have built a reputation to be India's finest underground dance music record label. Ashvin is constantly touring India, owing to his distinct sound and enthralling sets.

About Todh Teri

Todh Teri is the revival of Indian cinematic sounds reworked for the modern dancefloor. Todh Teri reimagines the era of disco & cabaret from Bollywood with house, acid& funk infusions. The edits preserve the original flavours of these beloved classics while making them current. Todh Teri carves a significant niche for itself by keeping an influential piece of musical history alive. 'Deep in India' Volumes dish out a collection of feel-good grooves that will linger long after you've left the nightclub. Fiercely ambitious to dig out gems from a forgotten past, Todh Teri prepares itself for a string of new releases, the launch of a new EP and touring the globe.

Pune based DJ -

About Roan Sable

Every story has a beginning and Roan Sable's story began behind a DJ booth at the age of 15. He wasn't headlining. He wasn't an artist yet. He wasn't even supposed to be there. Having been snuck into the party by an older cousin, he found himself lost in the music and not the crowd. About a decade and a full circle later, Roan's back in the same spot, except tables have turned. Armed with an education in Sound Engineering from SAE, now an established DJ/Producer who has been heavily active in the Indian underground music scene since 2014.

Event: Maushi Day x SOCIAL Day Out

Duration of the event: September 24 | 1 PM - September 25 | 2 PM

Venue: Drome Arena, Kharadi, Pune

Tickets: https://insider.in/maushi-x-social-day-out-sep24-2022/event