Famous YouTuber & Actor Harsh Beniwal Received The Best Performance In A Comic Role Award For Campus Diaries, Thanked The Fans

MUMBAI: Harsh Beniwal is one of the most popular YouTubers as well as a well-known actor. Recently, he was seen in Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Pandey starrer ‘Student of the Year 2’ which was a sequel of the famous ‘Student Of the year ‘which needs no introduction indeed!

It was an overwhelming day for Harsh Beniwal who has won millions of hearts with his outstanding comic performances. Yes, let us tell you that Harsh Beniwal has received the Best Performance in Comic Role Award for the popular web series ‘Campus Diaries’. Harsh is very happy and overwhelmed with joy to receive this award. He thanked his million fans saying, “I am very much grateful to everyone out there for supporting me and appreciating my work. I am blessed to be a part of this vast entertainment world. Love you everyone from the bottom of my heart, Gratitude and Thankful indeed!”

Significantly, Harsh is an Indian YouTuber and actor. Talking about his personal life, he was born on 13th February 1996 in Pitampura, Delhi. Since Childhood, he was very much inclined towards acting and always wanted to perceive a unique career. His passion and dedication helped him to reach this peak.

Harsh Beniwal has more than 15 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is very famous for his comedy videos on YouTube. His videos receive millions of views and likes and have many viral videos on the list. At the same time, more than 5.6 million people follow the actor on Instagram.

Harsh Beniwal's 'Campus Diaries' is a story revolving around college students. Several twists and turns are seen in this web series making it catchy. The web series is directed by Prem Mistry. Apart from Harsh, stars like Ritwik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Abhinav Sharma and Rajesh Yadav have been seen in the film. At the same time, the writer of this series is Abhishek Yadav and directed by Prem Mistry.