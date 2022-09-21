RadioandMusic
News |  21 Sep 2022 11:46 |  By RnMTeam

Canadian Music Week and Mississauga Music Award winner, Dani Kristina, releases new acoustic-pop single entitled “I Won’t Know”

MUMBAI: Award winning artist and viral TikTok sensation Dani Kristina, releases her moody new acoustic-pop single entitled "I Won’t Know." Inspired by personal experiences and lost love, "I Won’t Know" reflects on the aftermath of a broken relationship, the lingering feelings, and coping with loneliness. Produced by Grammy-nominee Trevor James Anderson and written by Dani Kristina, the new single is a bittersweet track reminiscent of Adele and LÉON, capturing the sadness of its lyrics. Her TikTok videos have garnered millions of views and recently, Dani Kristina was named the Best New Solo Artist by Canadian Music Week and Mississauga Music, and won Fan Choice for her work in Mississauga. Her music video for “Drift Away,” won Best Pop Music Video at Dropout Entertainment’s Independent Canadian Music Video Awards.

The single is now available on all streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.

Listen to the new single here.

“I Won’t Know” is an emotional acoustic-pop ballad that explores a personal heartbreak and the means of rediscovering your identity afterwards. After a collaboration with Ukrainian photographer Oleksandra Terletska in Spring 2022, whose artwork is the cover art for this track, the song came to life. Dani Kristina revealed that “witnessing the way [Terletska] captured the complexity and emotion in her photography really informed [the] creative process”. The imagery of water, rubble, and rebirth grew out of the art captured by Terletska, which aided Dani Kristina’s self-reflected lyrics. The track explores how many people can perceive a lost relationship without really understanding it, as it focuses on the mental balance of maintaining relationships and the grey areas they lie within. ”I Won’t Know” tells the story of Dani Kristina’s personal journey in rediscovering her identity and reflects on the complexities of the mind when dealing with matters of the heart.

The release of “I Won’t Know” is just the beginning for Dani Kristina. In the coming months, she will be releasing more tracks that explore her personal experiences and musical influences.. Be sure to follow her on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter to keep up with new releases!

