Artist Management Agency REPRESENT announces expansion, launches RE:Play

MUMBAI: After redefining the artist management landscape, Aayushman Sinha’s REPRESENT announced the launch of its first network agency - RE:Play. As a part of the recently announced expansion, the new agency will focus on booking, touring, and bringing the best of global artists to India. Aimed at creating a 360 degree offering for artists, REPRESENT & RE:Play will work hand-in-hand to work on every aspect of an artist’s career including Talent Development, Bookings, Tour Management, Day To Day management. Music management, Marketing, Label Services, Brand & Influencer Endorsement, NFT’s, Business Development and more.

India’s M&E industry is pegged to grow to $70 billion by 2030; given this, REPRESENT aims to make an indelible mark in the M&E industry by building brand solutions that leverage music and influencer marketing to nurture and represent the best domestic and international talent to reach a wider audience, the launch of RE:PLAY is yet another step in that direction.

In an industry-first move, RE:Play will focus purely on agenting business to help audiences book artists from around the world and also work with a select set of artists to grow their revenues in live entertainment. Talking about the launch, Nitin Kandhari, Co-Founder and Business Head, RE:PLAY,said, “Being an ardent fan of live entertainment, this comes as a personal win for me. India has a pool of abundant talent and we’re here to help them and give them a stage to showcase their talent. With RE:PLAY, our goal is to redefine live entertainment while helping artists grow and flourish across boundaries. We are confident that combining synergies of the teams and REPRESENT and RE:PLAY, we will be able help artists to grow their fanbase and income further, while we gradually transform into a 360 degree service provider for artists”

Adding on, Aayushman Sinha. Founder, REPRESENT and Co-founder, REPLAY,said, “We at REPRESENT keep artists and the audience at everything we do. We want to celebrate India’s music talent and leverage their brand values to innovate in the space. With a new outlook towards music - from the listener to the artist to the brand, we aim to cater to create a holistic and valuable music experience for all and the launch of RE:PLAY is yet another step in that direction. With RE:PLAY, we aim to elevate the live music scene in India and make India a preferred destination for artists from across the globe.”

Setting global standards, RE:PLAY will be the first exclusive agenting business in India, thus creating a new culture and service suite in the burgeoning music industry. With an exclusive booking roster consisting of Akanksha Bhandari, Anuv Jain, Hanita Bhambri, Lost Stories, Nina Shah, Raman Negi and Zaeden, RE:PLAY will handle all bookings and facilitate the expansion of musicians at both national and international levels.