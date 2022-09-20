Viral Fission's Collide To Enthral India's Gen Z With Performances By Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Nucleya, And Gully Gang

MUMBAI: After two years of living in a virtual bubble, Viral Fission is all ready to captivate or enthral Gen Z with its pan-India youth festival Collide, which will be held in Mumbai from 7th to8th October 2022. Collide will see performances by Gen Z’s best-loved artists Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Nucleya and the hip-hop group Gully Gang. Known for its nationwide community events, Viral Fission, which launched in 2019, hopes to redefine the festival culture and provide a safe, enjoyable, and exhilarating experience. Collide is a one-of-its-kind youth festival for non-network members that will engage, educate and entertain the youth, enlightening them on many facets of the new technology-driven India that we live in.

The highlight of the event is the glamorous line-up of artists Sumukhi Suresh and Biswa Kalyan Rath with their comedy acts on Day 1, and Nucleya and Gully Gang on Day 2. The mammoth college festival Collide is expected to see participation by over 15K youth from all across India from Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III cities. The event is expected to see a footfall of over 12,000.

Talking about the event, comedian Sumukhi Suresh said: “It’s going to be the kind of show they can tell their ammas about maybe. Excited to perform at Collide, and experience the college fest energy once again.”

Udayan Sagar aka Nucleya, said: “It's always special to perform in Mumbai and even more so this time since it's for some of the top artists and performers from across Indian colleges.”

India’s most listened desi hip-hop group Gully Gang- MC Altaf, D'Evil, Shah Rule, Aavrutti & DJ Proof, issued a statement saying, “The Gang is back performing in the hometown, Mumbai at Collide. Can't wait to rage, this scene is going to be epic.”

This year’s event has received 1000 + registration with the most participants ever from PAN India cities. The performances are not the only things up the sleeves of the organisers of Collide. Aditya Anand, the CRO at Viral Fission, said: “With Collide, we hope to tap the mindsets of India’s Gen Z. While the highlight of India’s biggest ever Collide this year is the performances, there will also be many workshops and competitions based on current issues and trends for the youth. Collide is not just India’s biggest college youth festival today, but the means to transform India for a better tomorrow.”

Collide will see many events like Esports tournaments, Spoken Photography workshops, and events where participants can learn how to make perfumes, along with JAM and RAP Battles. With a 20K+ strong and thriving network, Viral Fission engages and brings value to Gen Z through various IPs and engagements including the multi-city sports event VF TURF, entrepreneur-led and startup idea scouting event Runway, and many more. COLLIDE is Viral Fission's biggest live event held for non-network members. The dates for the event have been confirmed for the 7th and 8th of October and will be held at NESCO, Mumbai. Entry will be free and through college ID only.

Participants can register via a microsite & Attendees can RSVP on Book My Show and Insider as well to be part of Collide. Attendees have free access via their respective college IDs.