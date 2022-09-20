RadioandMusic
Comments (0)
News |  20 Sep 2022 11:32 |  By RnMTeam

Carly Rae Jepsen releases new song “Talking To Yourself” today

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY -, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases the infectious new single “Talking To Yourself” from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time. “Talking To Yourself” is available now at all digital retailers. Watch the official visualizer for “Talking To Yourself”

Produced by Captain Cuts, and co-written by Jepsen, Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox, “Talking To Myself” follows the release of “Beach House” and “Western Wind.” All three songs will be featured on Jepsen’s fifth studio album The Loneliest Time, set for release October 21 on 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. The Loneliest Time is available for pre-order https://carlyraejepsen.lnk.to/TheLoneliestTime

Jepsen will give fans a taste of the new album when she hits the road next week on The So Nice Tour, kicking off in Cleveland, OH. For a complete list of tour dates, and to purchase tickets, visit www.carlyraemusic.com/tour

'Getting Intimate 2.0' returns on Hungama Artist Aloud with a great mix of talent

MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more

Mirchi brings to you - Dream Homes with Gauri Khan -where she designs celebrity spaces to give them an all-newlook!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Spotify-founded Podimo secures a $58.6m raise to accelerate Market Expansion after seeing a 5x year on year growth

MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more

Mirchi’s latest digital video creates awareness for Livpure’sSmart ROs with RJ Naved

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more

BIG FM connects devotees across the country LIVE to pay reverence to ‘LALBAUGCHA RAJA’ on the occasion of Ganeshotsav

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more

