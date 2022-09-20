Carly Rae Jepsen releases new song “Talking To Yourself” today

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY -, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases the infectious new single “Talking To Yourself” from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time. “Talking To Yourself” is available now at all digital retailers. Watch the official visualizer for “Talking To Yourself”

Produced by Captain Cuts, and co-written by Jepsen, Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox, “Talking To Myself” follows the release of “Beach House” and “Western Wind.” All three songs will be featured on Jepsen’s fifth studio album The Loneliest Time, set for release October 21 on 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. The Loneliest Time is available for pre-order https://carlyraejepsen.lnk.to/TheLoneliestTime

Jepsen will give fans a taste of the new album when she hits the road next week on The So Nice Tour, kicking off in Cleveland, OH. For a complete list of tour dates, and to purchase tickets, visit www.carlyraemusic.com/tour