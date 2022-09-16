Whitney Houston biographical film ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ first trailer out!

MUMBAI: There’s a new biopic coming to town and it’s based on the life of legendary singer, Whitney Houston! BAFTA award winning actor Naomi Ackie spectacularly transforms to portray the multiple award-winning singer in the much-anticipated biographical movie, I Wanna Dance with Somebody!
Link here - https://youtu.be/vvtuhFPPzjI
Iconic moments from Whitney’s three-decades spanning magnanimous career is showcased in the film including her journey from Whitney Elizabeth Houston to becoming global music industry’s loved singing icon, THE Whitney Houston!
Along with Ackie as Whitney, the movie also stars Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award-winner Stanley Tucci as legendary record producer Clive Davis, who famously discovered Houston while she was performing at a New York City nightclub. The biopic has been directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Bohemian Rhapsody’s Anthony McCarten.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be releasing I Wanna Dance with Somebody in theatres across India this December.
MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more
MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more
*Soham Rockstar Entertainment*, is now all set to launch its first single “Dil Todta Hai”. The recently released teaser meet with tremendous response...read more
MUMBAI: Zaid Khan & Sonal Monteiro starrer film Banaras, which is releasing Pan India on 4th November has released a new Party Song with the...read more
MUMBAI: "We love reverb" is the name of the new high of She is Dead, the album has 10 tracks recorded between the end of 2021 and the beginning of...read more
MUMBAI: Budweiser, an Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) brand and FIFA World Cup™ Sponsor, has debuted a global rallying-cry for fans: “The World is...read more
MUMBAI: After charming audiences around the world with her multilingual song covers, Internet artistic sensation Antara Nandy has debuted as a...read more