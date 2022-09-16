RadioandMusic
News |  16 Sep 2022 19:18 |  By RnMTeam

Whitney Houston biographical film ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ first trailer out!

MUMBAI: There’s a new biopic coming to town and it’s based on the life of legendary singer, Whitney Houston! BAFTA award winning actor Naomi Ackie spectacularly transforms to portray the multiple award-winning singer in the much-anticipated biographical movie, I Wanna Dance with Somebody!

Link here - https://youtu.be/vvtuhFPPzjI

Iconic moments from Whitney’s three-decades spanning magnanimous career is showcased in the film including her journey from Whitney Elizabeth Houston to becoming global music industry’s loved singing icon, THE Whitney Houston!

Along with Ackie as Whitney, the movie also stars Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award-winner Stanley Tucci as legendary record producer Clive Davis, who famously discovered Houston while she was performing at a New York City nightclub. The biopic has been directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Bohemian Rhapsody’s Anthony McCarten.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be releasing I Wanna Dance with Somebody in theatres across India this December.

Whitney Houston film I Wanna Dance with Somebody
