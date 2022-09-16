She is dead releases new album "We love reverb"

MUMBAI: "We love reverb" is the name of the new high of She is Dead, the album has 10 tracks recorded between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, produced again by Luiz Orta and recorded at Estúdio Mylo in Curitiba/Brazil . The material has just been released on all streaming platforms via Electric Funeral Records.
The album opens with the furious Jack Elam who pays tribute to the great Westerns actor of the same name, follows with Runaway Sun, a declaration of affection to a great friend and follows music telling stories of love, friendship, losses and achievements of human relationship.
The trio is increasingly cohesive in its mix of crazy guitars, exciting basses and striking drums in this new work, ranging from punk to hardcore, with influences from 90's bands to more 60's melodies. first full album titled "Story of lies" (2021) on all streaming platforms via Electric Funeral Records.
The band brings in its compositions the sound of punk and dirty rock in its first work, seeking references in variants of punk rock, hardcore and alternative rock, bringing influences from bands like Dead Kennedys and Melvins.
"We love reverb": https://onerpm.link/400589612270
