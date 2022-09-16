RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Sep 2022 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

MUBI brings back MUBI go-partners with PVR cinemas to give subscribers one free every week

MUMBAI: MUBI, the global streaming service, production company, and film distributor has partnered with PVR Cinemas to launch MUBI GO, previously introduced in 2019 for Indian audiences. Starting today, MUBI members will again be able to enjoy watching globally acclaimed films in PVR cinemas across India as part of their subscription.

MUBI GO provides members with the opportunity to see a hand-picked film, chosen by MUBI's curators, in PVR cinemas each week. Subscribers can redeem their weekly ticket via the MUBI GO app and also receive access to the MUBI streaming platform. New users can subscribe to MUBI GO at an introductory offer of just INR 2499 for a one year subscription, available only for a limited period.

The films selected for MUBI GO each week will highlight incredible cinema from around the globe, including titles from partner distributors that will not appear on MUBI’s streaming platform.

This week’s hand-picked film for India is Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once. The cast includes Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians, Tomorrow Never Dies), Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Set It Up), Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out, True Lies), among others. It’s a film about an aging Chinese immigrant swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

Svetlana Naudiyal, Programming Director, Asia commented: “As the biggest fans of the theatrical experience, we are thrilled to bring back MUBI GO in India, in association with PVR Cinemas. We truly believe in celebrating cinema in all forms and therefore it gives us great joy that we are able to do our bit for the film distribution ecosystem through MUBI GO. MUBI GO received immense love and appreciation on its launch prior to the pandemic. We are excited that our members can once again watch amazing films not only online but also in real cinemas across the country.”

Commenting on the renewal of the partnership after PVR Cinemas reopened after the pandemic, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited, said, “Film exhibition business was one of the earliest and the hardest to be hit by the global pandemic and everyone thought that the golden days of cinema was over. However PVR as a brand showed resilience by continuing to redefine itself, personalize experiences and stay relevant to changing times. It always believed that OTT as home entertainment and Cinemas as out-of-home entertainment will co-exist. The renewal of the PVR and MUBI GO association after cinemas are back in action demonstrates this belief”.

HOW IT WORKS

Each week, MUBI’s curators hand-pick a new film opening in theaters as the “Film of the Week.”
Members receive a ticket code generated via the MUBI GO app that can be presented each week at participating theaters to claim one complimentary ticket.
By subscribing to MUBI GO, members will also receive full access to MUBI’s streaming platform.
For a limited time, new users can sign up for a one-year MUBI GO subscription at a special discounted price of INR 2499 (regularly priced at INR 3,588).

MUBI GO launched in 2018 in the UK, 2019 in India and Ireland, 2021 in the US.

Tags
MUBI MUBI Go PVR cinemas music
Related news
 | 16 Sep 2022

She is dead releases new album "We love reverb"

MUMBAI: "We love reverb" is the name of the new high of She is Dead, the album has 10 tracks recorded between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, produced again by Luiz Orta and recorded at Estúdio Mylo in Curitiba/Brazil .

read more
 | 16 Sep 2022

'Troll' song from film Banaras releases with a punch line - Money doesn't Matter

MUMBAI: Zaid Khan & Sonal Monteiro starrer film Banaras, which is releasing Pan India on 4th November has released a new Party Song with the title Troll. The song Composed by Ajnesh Loknath & Sung by Nakash Aziz is going to be the new Party Anthem.

read more
 | 16 Sep 2022

'Mughal-e-Azam-The Musical' returns to Mumbai on a glorious, triumphant note

MUMBAI: K Asif's musical masterpiece 'Mughal-e-Azam' completes over 60 glittering years in 2022 but its influence on popular culture, theatre, and cinema refuses to fade away.

read more
 | 16 Sep 2022

phonewifey teams up with heartcoregirl for their latest single - 'CLUB AFFIRMATIONS'

MUMBAI: After collaborating on 'phoneveryone' EP, phonewifey teams up once again with Glasgow's ethereal shoegaze princess heartcoregirl for a bright and sparkling dance-pop club track infused with trance synths and catchy hooks.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

The upcoming film Ishq Pashmina unveils a new item number music video to set fire on the dance floor

MUMBAI: Presented by Krishna Shanti Production, ‘Ishq Pashmina’ has arrived with a new item number featuring Kainaat Arora. The item number "Do Ghante" is an energetic and exotic song with eye-catching visuals and dance steps.

read more

RnM Biz

'Getting Intimate 2.0' returns on Hungama Artist Aloud with a great mix of talent

MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more

Mirchi brings to you - Dream Homes with Gauri Khan -where she designs celebrity spaces to give them an all-newlook!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Spotify-founded Podimo secures a $58.6m raise to accelerate Market Expansion after seeing a 5x year on year growth

MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more

Mirchi’s latest digital video creates awareness for Livpure’sSmart ROs with RJ Naved

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more

BIG FM connects devotees across the country LIVE to pay reverence to ‘LALBAUGCHA RAJA’ on the occasion of Ganeshotsav

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Troll' song from film Banaras releases with a punch line - Money doesn't Matter

MUMBAI: Zaid Khan & Sonal Monteiro starrer film Banaras, which is releasing Pan India on 4th November has released a new Party Song with the...read more

2
She is dead releases new album "We love reverb"

MUMBAI: "We love reverb" is the name of the new high of She is Dead, the album has 10 tracks recorded between the end of 2021 and the beginning of...read more

3
Internet Sensation Antara Nandy Makes a Playback Debut in A.R. Rahman and Mani Ratnam's Period Epic 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'

MUMBAI: After charming audiences around the world with her multilingual song covers, Internet artistic sensation Antara Nandy has debuted as a...read more

4
Whitney Houston biographical film ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ first trailer out!

MUMBAI: There’s a new biopic coming to town and it’s based on the life of legendary singer, Whitney Houston! BAFTA award winning actor Naomi Ackie...read more

5
Deepak Mukut's SRE MUSIC launches its first single starring Vivek Dahiya & Zoya Afroz

*Soham Rockstar Entertainment*, is now all set to launch its first single “Dil Todta Hai”. The recently released teaser meet with tremendous response...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games