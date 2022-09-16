MUMBAI: bazio continues his string of flawless releases with the dangerously addictive new single 'Mad'. This new offering revolves around the idea of falling in love so fast it becomes impossible to stop - a feeling many people have experienced at some point. The rising Naarm-based artist combines melodic hooks with sharp rap verses, creating a vibe similar to artists such as Remi Wolf or Dominic Fike. The song maintains its high melodic energy throughout, willing listeners to hum along.

bazio is a 19-year-old artist & producer from Melbourne, making uniquely textured alternative sounds, blending addictive vocals with forward-thinking production. With only three singles out, he's been quickly gaining widespread industry support and growing both a national and international audience.

For all bazio inquiries, please contact Peter: peter@dmy.co

To find out more about DMY Artists, visit dmyartists.com

Listen to our DMY Artists Spotify playlist here