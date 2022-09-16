MUMBAI: bazio continues his string of flawless releases with the dangerously addictive new single 'Mad'. This new offering revolves around the idea of falling in love so fast it becomes impossible to stop - a feeling many people have experienced at some point. The rising Naarm-based artist combines melodic hooks with sharp rap verses, creating a vibe similar to artists such as Remi Wolf or Dominic Fike. The song maintains its high melodic energy throughout, willing listeners to hum along.
bazio is a 19-year-old artist & producer from Melbourne, making uniquely textured alternative sounds, blending addictive vocals with forward-thinking production. With only three singles out, he's been quickly gaining widespread industry support and growing both a national and international audience.
For all bazio inquiries, please contact Peter: peter@dmy.co
To find out more about DMY Artists, visit dmyartists.com
Listen to our DMY Artists Spotify playlist here
MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more
MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more
With its frenetic drumming, piercing screams and blistering guitar solo, the song evokes the punkish swagger and unadulterated fun of Motley Crue...read more
MUMBAI: After charming audiences around the world with her multilingual song covers, Internet artistic sensation Antara Nandy has debuted as a...read more
MUMBAI: After collaborating on 'phoneveryone' EP, phonewifey teams up once again with Glasgow's ethereal shoegaze princess heartcoregirl for a...read more
MUMBAI: MUBI, the global streaming service, production company, and film distributor has partnered with PVR Cinemas to launch MUBI GO, previously...read more
MUMBAI: bazio continues his string of flawless releases with the dangerously addictive new single 'Mad'. This new offering revolves around the idea...read more