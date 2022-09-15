RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Sep 2022 20:46 |  By RnMTeam

The upcoming film Ishq Pashmina unveils a new item number music video to set fire on the dance floor

MUMBAI: Presented by Krishna Shanti Production, ‘Ishq Pashmina’ has arrived with a new item number featuring Kainaat Arora. The item number "Do Ghante" is an energetic and exotic song with eye-catching visuals and dance steps. Alongside Kainaat Arora, the lead Bhavin Bhanushali and Brijendra Kala is seen.

Emanating every aspect of hotness, Kainaat has given her utmost best with energetic dance steps choreographed by Feroz Khan. Kainaat Arora is seen in movies such as Grand Masti, Khatta Meetha, Faraar and many more.

Actress Kainaat Arora shares, “It was a great experience of shooting for this song. I was excited to be leading the main role in the song. It was quite nerve-racking and very fulfilling to complete this song. The hook step is definitely my favorite and it was an amazing experience of learning the choreography. The song is very catchy and once you listen to it, you are going to want to listen to it again and again. I am hopeful that the audience will love the song and groove to its beat on their party nights!"

The song is penned by Sham-Balkar and sung meliflously by Sakshi Holkar who has given us songs such as Maiyya Mainu from the movie Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and was also seen in the Indian Idol Junior 2. The movie is set to release on September 23rd on the big screens near you and is directed by the debutant direvtor Arvind Pandey.

Tags
film Ishq Pashmina music
Related news
 | 15 Sep 2022

Fliss returns with her debut 4 track EP

MUMBAI: Northern R&B songstress Fliss arrives with her debut 4-track EP ‘Situations’ after releasing a successful string of singles over the past two years.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

Singer Raveena Mehta is all set for her playback debut with 'Tujhse Milne Ki Aas'

MUMBAI: Singer Raveena Mehta is all set to enter Bollywood Playback with her song ‘Tujhse Milne Ki Aas’ which is the title track for Mansi Bagla’s next project ‘Falling in Love Again'; the project is an anthology that will feature short stories based on Ruskin Bonds’ bestselling novel.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

Aabha Hanjura is back with yet another Sufistication folk Session that will make you groove this festive season!

MUMBAI: Aabha Hanjuri, a Sufi folk singer, songwriter, song writer, and ever-evolving live performer who has swept the charts with her viral hits and won many hearts, is about to release yet another Sufistication Punjabi folk Boliyan, Suhay Ve Cheere - Baari Barsi.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

Heartbreak is Natural by Bella will definitely be your jam for this week!

MUMBAI: Bella, formerly known as M Zee Bella - one of the finest hip-hop artists in the country right now and has released a new track titled ‘Heartbreak is Natural’ with Found Out Records. The song is about that one person in everyone's life that spurs us on to greatness and then betrays us.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

#ImagineLifeWithoutMusic – IPRS’s thought-provoking campaign this festive season

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) - At the advent of the festive season, India’s only registered copyright society representing the authors, composers, and music publishers has launched a thought-provoking campaign #ImagineLifeWithoutMusic.

read more

RnM Biz

'Getting Intimate 2.0' returns on Hungama Artist Aloud with a great mix of talent

MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Arread more

Mirchi brings to you - Dream Homes with Gauri Khan -where she designs celebrity spaces to give them an all-newlook!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Spotify-founded Podimo secures a $58.6m raise to accelerate Market Expansion after seeing a 5x year on year growth

MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more

Mirchi’s latest digital video creates awareness for Livpure’sSmart ROs with RJ Naved

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more

BIG FM connects devotees across the country LIVE to pay reverence to ‘LALBAUGCHA RAJA’ on the occasion of Ganeshotsav

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Budweiser Heralds the Return of FIFA World Cup™ With Global Campaign Declaring "The World is Yours to Take"

MUMBAI: Budweiser, an Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) brand and FIFA World Cup™ Sponsor, has debuted a global rallying-cry for fans: “The World is...read more

2
Aabha Hanjura is back with yet another Sufistication folk Session that will make you groove this festive season!

MUMBAI: Aabha Hanjuri, a Sufi folk singer, songwriter, song writer, and ever-evolving live performer who has swept the charts with her viral hits and...read more

3
Internet Sensation Antara Nandy Makes a Playback Debut in A.R. Rahman and Mani Ratnam's Period Epic 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'

MUMBAI: After charming audiences around the world with her multilingual song covers, Internet artistic sensation Antara Nandy has debuted as a...read more

4
3x JUNO Nominees / 4x CFMA Winning Sultans of String & Friends Release "Walking Through the Fire"

MUMBAI: Canadian 3x JUNO Award-nominees and 4x Canadian Folk Music Award-winners Sultans of String & Friends are now embarking on the most...read more

5
This Navratri Falguni Pathak brings you 'Vasaladi' produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music

MUMBAI: Our very own Queen of Dandiya, Falguni Pathak is back to get us dancing to her garba beats this Navratri with ‘Vasaladi’. For this navratri...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games