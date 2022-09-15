Rockshots Records Signs Finnish Rockers Leaflet For 2023 Album “Something Beyond”

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records is proud to announce their signing of Finnish rockers LEAFLET for the release of their sophomore album "Something Beyond" in 2023. The album follows their debut album “Outta Door” released through VR Label Finland in 2017.
The band comments on "Something Beyond":
"With this album, we are definitely showing that rock music is alive and pumping! The album is full of catchy metal-influenced rock tunes that would fit perfectly in the heavy rotation of every rock radio station. The album has a lot of variety within the songs and we got a diverse selection of singles as well. Three very different singles trying to represent the entire album as well as possible. As singles, we got one heavy and hard-hitting tune, one straightforward and super catchy tune, and one fast-paced in-your-face type of tune. You should check out them all to see what you think! "
Formed in 2013, LEAFLET is a four-piece hard rock band from Turku, Finland. Their music can be described as metal-infused American-style hard rock and while you might hear echoes of bands like Alter Bridge or Shinedown they have their own unique Nordic flavour. “Our musical cocktail is a blend of many things. Although we love the 80s, we are trying to keep our hard rock fresh and not follow the retro route”, the band says.
The band has performed on Finnish festivals such as Kuopiorock and Saaristo Open Air along with touring across their home country to support their debut album. They also spent time on the road in the Baltics with Willie & the Goodsouls in 2018 again playing clubs and festivals.
In 2019, LEAFLET released “Johnny Two-Face” as a single through VR Label Finland followed by an ambitious music video shot in both Turku, Finland, and Tokyo, Japan. After a couple of years of silence due to the pandemic, the band is now back with their second album “Something Beyond” to be released by Rockshots Records in January 2023, sounding stronger than ever.
LEAFLET is:
Jaakko Leaflet - lead vocals & guitar
Antti Kallio - guitar & backing vocals
Fabian Korsström - bass & backing vocals
Pekka Jokela - drums
For more info:
https://www.rockshots.eu
http://www.leafletband.com
http://www.facebook.com/leafletband
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3qpA2su
MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more
MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more
MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more
MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more
MUMBAI: With reverberating vocals to communicate a message full of soul, singer-songwriter Zachary Ray has released his most recent single, ‘Danger...read more
MUMBAI: Canadian 3x JUNO Award-nominees and 4x Canadian Folk Music Award-winners Sultans of String & Friends are now embarking on the most...read more
MUMBAI: India is the “Land of Festivals”. The rich and vibrant festivals of India are a testimony to our diverse traditions and culture. We as...read more
MUMBAI: “The words, compositional strength and compelling voice add up to something like a British Rufus Wainwright…**** Mojo “That is a great,...read more
MUMBAI: The tale of Lord Krishna and Kans Mama is known to everyone, not just today but it has played a pivotal role in history as the only source of...read more