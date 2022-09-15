RadioandMusic
News |  15 Sep 2022 14:14 |  By RnMTeam

Indian Culture Justifies festivals with songs, Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music

MUMBAI: India is the “Land of Festivals”. The rich and vibrant festivals of India are a testimony to our diverse traditions and culture. We as Indians are truly connected to occasion and we love to celebrate every bit of all it. We celebrate festivals irrespective of religion or caste in our country, bringing people closer and creating a strong bond of humanity that becomes a priority eventually.

Our phase of celebration starts right from January till the year ends with Christmas. Festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Durga Puja, Independence Day, Republic Day, Janmashtami, and Christmas are a few important festivals celebrated across India and also play a vital role in our tradition.

Adding on, not leaving Hindi Cinema behind it always contributes to every festival and cultural event Also, apart from photofit Music, various other Music labels create singles for various festive events in their own musical style by inventing a new song on such occasions. They have made their presence felt strongly in many global contexts. Taking ahead the league Producer Suresh Bhanushali with Photofit Music has equivalently never failed to create a song for any occasion.

India is a melting pot of diverse cultures and religions which in turn enriches our religion. India has more festivals than any other country considering diversity and embracing the spirit of tradition. These occasions start from Republic day to Christmas and diversify from regions like Maharashtra to Punjab to down South adds Mr. Suresh Bhanushali, Producer, Photofit Music.

Photofit Music is the name that is known for keeping up with the trend and we are quintessentially acing the Music Market further adds Mr. Rajiv John Sauson. Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music have broken all the barriers and are making memories with their songs. The songs are being appreciated by their audience. Photofit Music has filmed songs for exceedingly significant festivals in our country to reach various audience bases.

It brings immense pleasure to us when we get that desired love from the audience whom we work for submits Mr. Amit K Shiva, Photofit Music.

Mr. Suresh Bhanushali adds, Songs like “Hum Haar Nahi Maante and Mere Desh Ka Tiranga” specially made for Independence Day, the Patriotic song “Army” depict love for Republic Day, “Gori Tame” extraordinarily made for Navratri, “Brojogopi Khele Holi” that was intended for Holi, devotional songs like “Ganpati Bappa Morya and Bappa Ki Sawari” for Ganesh Utsav also not forgetting the most romantic song “Chand” for the occasion of Karwa Chauth by Photofit Music proves our preparation to success. Likewise, the songs arranged articulate the sequence very well.

Festive musical numbers still adhere to traditional narrative functions. Our Indian Music Business is designed in a way where we get to see a dedicated song for every occasion. Cultural festivals in India are the ideal way of praising Indian diversity more than ever closes Mr. Rajiv John Sauson.

Photofit Music is known for giving open doors to new talents and has made ponders and hits with its vision. The journey is as yet continuous and is leaving surprising imprints in Music Industry.

Tags
Photofit Music Company Mr. Suresh Bhanushali Ganesh Chaturthi
