Hamish Hawk announes new album "ANGEL NUMBERS"

MUMBAI: “The words, compositional strength and compelling voice add up to something like a British Rufus Wainwright…**** Mojo “That is a great, great record” Marc Riley, BBC 6Music “…an album that recalls the charm of the Smiths in its melodic richness and literary world view.” **** The Times Scottish Album Of The Year 2021 - The Skinny “Hamish is such a natural storyteller, both in life and in his music. His way with words is something that I admire and envy in equal measure.” Charlie Cunningham.
“This is arch, playful indie-pop with one eyebrow raised and the other one winking. Hawk’s captivating croon is at the centre of these songs, lending just the right amount of theatrics to his lyrical wit.” The New Cue
“On an immaculate collection of songs that tether themselves to your memory, Hamish Hawk establishes himself as a songwriting heavyweight.” Secret Meeting "An artist in love with words, his wry, brooding constructions put us in mind of Jarvis Cocker's solo work, or even aspects of Richard Hawley's catalogue."
Track Of The Day – CLASH
Edinburgh's Hamish Hawk returns today with the much-anticipated announcement of "Angel Numbers", his latest long-player set for release on February 3rd 2023 on Post Electric.
The new album follow 2021's breakthrough LP "Heavy Elevator", a sublime and literate record that saw significant plaudits at both press and radio, including - no mean feat for an artist self-releasing in the current climate - three singles playlisted at BBC 6 Music. The first single from "Angel Numbers", its title track, followed on in that trend when it was also added to the playlist upon its release in the late summer.
More recently his talent was recognised by the PRS and their PPL Momentum Fund, whose support for developing artists saw live activity across the Spring and him return to Post Electric Studio with long-time producer and collaborator, Rod Jones of Idlewild, who helped Hamish and his band to record the 11 songs that make up "Angel Numbers".
Alongside the announce, Hamish today shares the new single and video in "Think Of Us Kissing", an immediate and widescreen anthem, undoubtedly one of the strongest songs he has released to date and a statement of intent in regards to the ambition on show throughout the upcoming record.
WATCH VIDEO TO "THINK OF US KISSING" HERE
Hamish had the following to say about the themes behind the single:
"Think of Us Kissing comes at you like a cannonball. It's a tragic, romantic song about the music industry. It looks at the lengths an artist may or may not go in order to have glory showered upon them. It's about the pitfalls of success, the perils of fame and the curse of ambition. It's as loud and dangerous as a speeding train, and it's a true anthem. It's the biggest song I've ever written."
Rich of voice and even richer of imagination, Hawk creates musical pen-portraits, chamber pop songs that have swallowed both a dictionary and a compendium of modern urban (and island) fairy tales. And Hawk does all this with considerable wit, inspired by artists like Leonard Cohen, Jarvis Cocker, Randy Newman and Stephin Merritt of Magnetic Fields.
Following a final 2022 performance at Mutations Festival in November, Hamish Hawk and his band will then embark on their biggest headlining tour yet across next year in support of the new material, performing on the following dates:
NOV
5 Mutations Festival, BRIGHTON
JAN (2023)
8 Rockaway Beach Festival, BOGNOR REGIS
FEB (2023)
1 The Cluny, NEWCASTLE
2 Brudenell Social Club, LEEDS
3 Gorilla, MANCHESTER
5 Scala, LONDON
6 Komedia, BRIGHTON
7 Joiners, SOUTHAMPTON
9 Thekla, BRIGHTON
11 Clwb Ifor Bach, CARDIFF
12 Hare & Hounds, BIRMINGHAM
13 EBGB's, LIVERPOOL
15 Church, DUNDEE
16 St Lukes, GLASGOW
17 Cafe Drummond, ABERDEEN
