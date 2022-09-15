RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Sep 2022 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Hamish Hawk announes new album "ANGEL NUMBERS"

MUMBAI: “The words, compositional strength and compelling voice add up to something like a British Rufus Wainwright…**** Mojo “That is a great, great record” Marc Riley, BBC 6Music “…an album that recalls the charm of the Smiths in its melodic richness and literary world view.” **** The Times  Scottish Album Of The Year 2021 - The Skinny “Hamish is such a natural storyteller, both in life and in his music. His way with words is something that I admire and envy in equal measure.” Charlie Cunningham.

“This is arch, playful indie-pop with one eyebrow raised and the other one winking. Hawk’s captivating croon is at the centre of these songs, lending just the right amount of theatrics to his lyrical wit.” The New Cue
“On an immaculate collection of songs that tether themselves to your memory, Hamish Hawk establishes himself as a songwriting heavyweight.” Secret Meeting "An artist in love with words, his wry, brooding constructions put us in mind of Jarvis Cocker's solo work, or even aspects of Richard Hawley's catalogue."

Track Of The Day – CLASH

Edinburgh's Hamish Hawk returns today with the much-anticipated announcement of "Angel Numbers", his latest long-player set for release on February 3rd 2023 on Post Electric.

The new album follow 2021's breakthrough LP "Heavy Elevator", a sublime and literate record that saw significant plaudits at both press and radio, including - no mean feat for an artist self-releasing in the current climate - three singles playlisted at BBC 6 Music. The first single from "Angel Numbers", its title track, followed on in that trend when it was also added to the playlist upon its release in the late summer.

More recently his talent was recognised by the PRS and their PPL Momentum Fund, whose support for developing artists saw live activity across the Spring and him return to Post Electric Studio with long-time producer and collaborator, Rod Jones of Idlewild, who helped Hamish and his band to record the 11 songs that make up "Angel Numbers".

Alongside the announce, Hamish today shares the new single and video in "Think Of Us Kissing", an immediate and widescreen anthem, undoubtedly one of the strongest songs he has released to date and a statement of intent in regards to the ambition on show throughout the upcoming record.
 
WATCH VIDEO TO "THINK OF US KISSING" HERE

Hamish had the following to say about the themes behind the single:
 
"Think of Us Kissing comes at you like a cannonball. It's a tragic, romantic song about the music industry. It looks at the lengths an artist may or may not  go in order to have glory showered upon them. It's about the pitfalls of success, the perils of fame and the curse of ambition. It's as loud and dangerous as a speeding train, and it's a true anthem. It's the biggest song I've ever written."

Rich of voice and even richer of imagination, Hawk creates musical pen-portraits, chamber pop songs that have swallowed both a dictionary and a compendium of modern urban (and island) fairy tales. And Hawk does all this with considerable wit, inspired by artists like Leonard Cohen, Jarvis Cocker, Randy Newman and Stephin Merritt of Magnetic Fields.

Following a final 2022 performance at Mutations Festival in November, Hamish Hawk and his band will then embark on their biggest headlining tour yet across next year in support of the new material, performing on the following dates:

NOV
5 Mutations Festival, BRIGHTON

JAN (2023)
8 Rockaway Beach Festival, BOGNOR REGIS

FEB (2023)
1 The Cluny, NEWCASTLE
2 Brudenell Social Club, LEEDS
3 Gorilla, MANCHESTER
5 Scala, LONDON
6 Komedia, BRIGHTON
7 Joiners, SOUTHAMPTON
9 Thekla, BRIGHTON
11 Clwb Ifor Bach, CARDIFF
12 Hare & Hounds, BIRMINGHAM
13 EBGB's, LIVERPOOL
15 Church, DUNDEE
16 St Lukes, GLASGOW
17 Cafe Drummond, ABERDEEN

Tags
Hamish Hawk music Songs
Related news
 | 15 Sep 2022

Dive into Zachary Ray’s Dreamy New Single: 'Danger'

MUMBAI: With reverberating vocals to communicate a message full of soul, singer-songwriter Zachary Ray has released his most recent single, ‘Danger’, in collaboration with Indian vocalist, composer and playback singer, Siddharth Basrur.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

3x JUNO Nominees / 4x CFMA Winning Sultans of String & Friends Release "Walking Through the Fire"

MUMBAI: Canadian 3x JUNO Award-nominees and 4x Canadian Folk Music Award-winners Sultans of String & Friends are now embarking on the most ambitious and essential project of their career: Their ninth album entitled “Walking through the Fi

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

Rockshots Records Signs Finnish Rockers Leaflet For 2023 Album “Something Beyond”

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records is proud to announce their signing of Finnish rockers LEAFLET for the release of their sophomore album "Something Beyond" in 2023. The album follows their debut album “Outta Door” released through VR Label Finland in 2017.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

Turno drops new single 'WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND?' from BBC’S upcoming 'WE ARE ENGLAND' series

MUMBAI: Esteemed D&B producer and DJ Turno is set to feature in the first episode of BBC One’s We Are England: Series 2 on men’s mental health awareness. It will feature his new single What’s On Your Mind? ft.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

Celebrate the significance of ‘Hindi’ with Pocket FM’s Poem Library

MUMBAI: Poetry for the seasons brings out the best emotion. The words are not just written, but they are woven together to ensure there is a melody to them.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify-founded Podimo secures a $58.6m raise to accelerate Market Expansion after seeing a 5x year on year growth

MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more

Mirchi’s latest digital video creates awareness for Livpure’sSmart ROs with RJ Naved

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more

BIG FM connects devotees across the country LIVE to pay reverence to ‘LALBAUGCHA RAJA’ on the occasion of Ganeshotsav

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more

In a first; witnessing India’s legacy tea brand’s ode to companions of Chai

MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more

Anant Srivastava appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bollyboom

MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
3x JUNO Nominees / 4x CFMA Winning Sultans of String & Friends Release "Walking Through the Fire"

MUMBAI: Canadian 3x JUNO Award-nominees and 4x Canadian Folk Music Award-winners Sultans of String & Friends are now embarking on the most...read more

2
'Rakshas Mama Re' - Ponniyin Selvan 1's Next Song is a Tale of Lord Krishna & Kans Mama!

MUMBAI: The tale of Lord Krishna and Kans Mama is known to everyone, not just today but it has played a pivotal role in history as the only source of...read more

3
Dive into Zachary Ray’s Dreamy New Single: 'Danger'

MUMBAI: With reverberating vocals to communicate a message full of soul, singer-songwriter Zachary Ray has released his most recent single, ‘Danger...read more

4
Indian Culture Justifies festivals with songs, Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music

MUMBAI: India is the “Land of Festivals”. The rich and vibrant festivals of India are a testimony to our diverse traditions and culture. We as...read more

5
Rockshots Records Signs Finnish Rockers Leaflet For 2023 Album “Something Beyond”

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records is proud to announce their signing of Finnish rockers LEAFLET for the release of their sophomore album "Something Beyond"...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games