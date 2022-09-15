Fliss returns with her debut 4 track EP

MUMBAI: Northern R&B songstress Fliss arrives with her debut 4-track EP ‘Situations’ after releasing a successful string of singles over the past two years. Submerging us into her hazy R&B universe with a drop of pop & teaming with producer-to-watch prodbymattu (Nina cobham, July7, Akemi fox), 'Situations' is a proper introduction to her first full body of work exploring themes of self-love, growth, sex and ‘situationships’.

Collaborating in the past with underground hip-hop legends The Mouse Outfit & Pitch 92 - Fliss focused on her own singles, receiving plays from BBC radio 1, multiple radio spins in Brooklyn and Paris & fans all over the world - proving her knack for writing a sultry hook and dreamy melodies.

With two nostalgic-feel visuals already released from the project (on ur vibe / lava lamp) and live performances on her creative CV for the likes of BBC Introducing & Topshop - the EP is an intimate invitation from romance to recuperation.