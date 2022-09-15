RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Sep 2022 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

Atmika Tiwari's Snow Records released "Special Class" featuring Divya Upadhyay and Pankaj Joshi by Singer Adyy Worldwide

MUMBAI: The audience was astounded by urban haryanvi song 'Special Class,' another blockbuster from Snow Records. A label inspired by the desire to provide the audience with exceptional entertainment, has featured Divya Upadhyay and Pankaj Joshi (PJ). The song is a beautiful romantic track and singer Adyy's voice perfectly captures the couples' love and melancholy in this music video. While the lovers in the song wow the audience with their lovely expressions, their romance is breathtaking. The theme of the song is set in the small town of India which perfectly depicts the glimpse of old school romance.

Adyy wrote and sang the upbeat Urban Haryanvi song "Special Class," which glorifies the collegiate romance in the territories of northern India (Countryside). The main focus of the song is on the guy, "Pankaj Joshi", who asks Divya, his girlfriend, out on a date while anxiously trying to find her and trying to wow her by showcasing his desi flair.

In order to see each other and paint the picture together, the guy asks the girl to lie to her parents and claim to be in a "Special Class." The song's melodic composition and blend of folk and urban beats entice listeners to dance along with the beat.

Talking about the concept of the song director TJ Bainsla says, "It's a haryanvi song so we had to focus on the story of the song. We had to include all the small detailing along romantic fun elements. So I had to make proper storyline for it and when it was ready my producer Atmika Tiwari told me that you make it. And our main motto was that the audience should be able to connect with it. The story line of the song is very relatable for everyone who had to take a special class to meet that special someone".

"In the era of modernisation, we wanted to create a song that brings the essence of 90's love of the northern parts of the country and Special Class is the one. It is urban haryanvi peppy track that embraces the love of college life. I want to Thanks to my team who make this happen", says producer Atmika Tiwari.

Snow Records is unstoppable, with an incredible lineup of projects that will leave fans wanting more. Music by Arrow Soundz, directed by TJ Bainsla and Akshay Joshey, produced by Atmika Tiwari, Sanjog Tiwari and TJ Bainsla himself the peppy number is now streaming on Snow Record's official YouTube channel and other sreaming platforms don't miss it.

Tags
Atmika Tiwari Snow Records Special Class Divya Upadhyay Pankaj Joshi Singer Adyy Worldwide
Related news
 | 15 Sep 2022

Singer Raveena Mehta is all set for her playback debut with 'Tujhse Milne Ki Aas'

MUMBAI: Singer Raveena Mehta is all set to enter Bollywood Playback with her song ‘Tujhse Milne Ki Aas’ which is the title track for Mansi Bagla’s next project ‘Falling in Love Again'; the project is an anthology that will feature short stories based on Ruskin Bonds’ bestselling novel.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

Rockshots Records Signs Finnish Rockers Leaflet For 2023 Album “Something Beyond”

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records is proud to announce their signing of Finnish rockers LEAFLET for the release of their sophomore album "Something Beyond" in 2023. The album follows their debut album “Outta Door” released through VR Label Finland in 2017.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

Shruti Haasan collaborates with her dear friend Niranjan Iyengar for 'She Is A Hero'

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan and Niranjan Iyengar's friendship goes a long way. The duo had previously collaborated for a track in D-Day called 'Alvida' and later for a short film 'Devi' in 2020 which was produced by Niranjan.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

Warina Hussain Sets the dance floor on fire with the Garba anthem, "Dhol Bajaa" along with Darshan Raval

During this festive season, Bollywood is surprising its fans with music singles. And now singer, Darshan Raval along with Warina Hussain is back with an exciting fresh college theme Garba song, "Dhol Bajaa".

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

New Song 'Troll Song' from 'Banaras' movie Starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro to release soon

MUMBAI: Makers of Pan India film 'Banaras' Starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro are all excited to release another song for their movie. Named as 'Troll Song' is said to be a new party anthem is a joyful and high-energy song with upbeat music and dance moves and will be out on 16th September.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi brings to you - Dream Homes with Gauri Khan -where she designs celebrity spaces to give them an all-newlook!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Spotify-founded Podimo secures a $58.6m raise to accelerate Market Expansion after seeing a 5x year on year growth

MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more

Mirchi’s latest digital video creates awareness for Livpure’sSmart ROs with RJ Naved

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more

BIG FM connects devotees across the country LIVE to pay reverence to ‘LALBAUGCHA RAJA’ on the occasion of Ganeshotsav

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more

In a first; witnessing India’s legacy tea brand’s ode to companions of Chai

MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Aabha Hanjura is back with yet another Sufistication folk Session that will make you groove this festive season!

MUMBAI: Aabha Hanjuri, a Sufi folk singer, songwriter, song writer, and ever-evolving live performer who has swept the charts with her viral hits and...read more

2
This Navratri Falguni Pathak brings you 'Vasaladi' produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music

MUMBAI: Our very own Queen of Dandiya, Falguni Pathak is back to get us dancing to her garba beats this Navratri with ‘Vasaladi’. For this navratri...read more

3
Heartbreak is Natural by Bella will definitely be your jam for this week!

MUMBAI: Bella, formerly known as M Zee Bella - one of the finest hip-hop artists in the country right now and has released a new track titled ‘...read more

4
Internet Sensation Antara Nandy Makes a Playback Debut in A.R. Rahman and Mani Ratnam's Period Epic 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'

MUMBAI: After charming audiences around the world with her multilingual song covers, Internet artistic sensation Antara Nandy has debuted as a...read more

5
Fliss returns with her debut 4 track EP

MUMBAI: Northern R&B songstress Fliss arrives with her debut 4-track EP ‘Situations’ after releasing a successful string of singles over the past...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games