Aabha Hanjura is back with yet another Sufistication folk Session that will make you groove this festive season!

MUMBAI: Aabha Hanjuri, a Sufi folk singer, songwriter, song writer, and ever-evolving live performer who has swept the charts with her viral hits and won many hearts, is about to release yet another Sufistication Punjabi folk Boliyan, Suhay Ve Cheere - Baari Barsi.

Aabha Hanjura, widely known for her energetic lead singer of Sufistication, an eclectic folk-pop band, brings out season’s Punjabi Folk Boliyan, Suhay Ve Cheere - Baari Barsi. She is a vibrant and dynamic singer who strives to bridge the gap between classic and new music. She is regarded as one of India's independent music industry's most formidable original voices. As the festival mood lights up Aabha Hanjura comes up with her next single from her EP - Sufistication Folk Session. Churning it into her own soulful style yet groovy and something which will make you tap your feet and lighten the festival. The music showcase Aabha recreating the most iconic Punjabi song along with her band groovy on to the music.

Talking about the song Aabha says, “I enjoyed and loved every bit of the song while singing and shooting it. Both of the songs bring out a celebration and vibes in it and you feel like tapping your foot on it while grooving. Combining both of my favorite songs and making it into one has been an amazing experience.