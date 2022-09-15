RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Sep 2022 16:51 |  By RnMTeam

Aabha Hanjura is back with yet another Sufistication folk Session that will make you groove this festive season!

MUMBAI: Aabha Hanjuri, a Sufi folk singer, songwriter, song writer, and ever-evolving live performer who has swept the charts with her viral hits and won many hearts, is about to release yet another Sufistication Punjabi folk Boliyan, Suhay Ve Cheere - Baari Barsi.

Aabha Hanjura, widely known for her energetic lead singer of Sufistication, an eclectic folk-pop band, brings out season’s Punjabi Folk Boliyan, Suhay Ve Cheere - Baari Barsi. She is a vibrant and dynamic singer who strives to bridge the gap between classic and new music. She is regarded as one of India's independent music industry's most formidable original voices. As the festival mood lights up Aabha Hanjura comes up with her next single from her EP - Sufistication Folk Session. Churning it into her own soulful style yet groovy and something which will make you tap your feet and lighten the festival. The music showcase Aabha recreating the most iconic Punjabi song along with her band groovy on to the music.

Talking about the song Aabha says, “I enjoyed and loved every bit of the song while singing and shooting it. Both of the songs bring out a celebration and vibes in it and you feel like tapping your foot on it while grooving. Combining both of my favorite songs and making it into one has been an amazing experience.

Tags
Aabha Hanjura folk music
Related news
 | 15 Sep 2022

Fliss returns with her debut 4 track EP

MUMBAI: Northern R&B songstress Fliss arrives with her debut 4-track EP ‘Situations’ after releasing a successful string of singles over the past two years.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

Singer Raveena Mehta is all set for her playback debut with 'Tujhse Milne Ki Aas'

MUMBAI: Singer Raveena Mehta is all set to enter Bollywood Playback with her song ‘Tujhse Milne Ki Aas’ which is the title track for Mansi Bagla’s next project ‘Falling in Love Again'; the project is an anthology that will feature short stories based on Ruskin Bonds’ bestselling novel.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

Heartbreak is Natural by Bella will definitely be your jam for this week!

MUMBAI: Bella, formerly known as M Zee Bella - one of the finest hip-hop artists in the country right now and has released a new track titled ‘Heartbreak is Natural’ with Found Out Records. The song is about that one person in everyone's life that spurs us on to greatness and then betrays us.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

#ImagineLifeWithoutMusic – IPRS’s thought-provoking campaign this festive season

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) - At the advent of the festive season, India’s only registered copyright society representing the authors, composers, and music publishers has launched a thought-provoking campaign #ImagineLifeWithoutMusic.

read more
 | 15 Sep 2022

Dive into Zachary Ray’s Dreamy New Single: 'Danger'

MUMBAI: With reverberating vocals to communicate a message full of soul, singer-songwriter Zachary Ray has released his most recent single, ‘Danger’, in collaboration with Indian vocalist, composer and playback singer, Siddharth Basrur.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi brings to you - Dream Homes with Gauri Khan -where she designs celebrity spaces to give them an all-newlook!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Spotify-founded Podimo secures a $58.6m raise to accelerate Market Expansion after seeing a 5x year on year growth

MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more

Mirchi’s latest digital video creates awareness for Livpure’sSmart ROs with RJ Naved

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more

BIG FM connects devotees across the country LIVE to pay reverence to ‘LALBAUGCHA RAJA’ on the occasion of Ganeshotsav

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more

In a first; witnessing India’s legacy tea brand’s ode to companions of Chai

MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
This Navratri Falguni Pathak brings you 'Vasaladi' produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music

MUMBAI: Our very own Queen of Dandiya, Falguni Pathak is back to get us dancing to her garba beats this Navratri with ‘Vasaladi’. For this navratri...read more

2
Heartbreak is Natural by Bella will definitely be your jam for this week!

MUMBAI: Bella, formerly known as M Zee Bella - one of the finest hip-hop artists in the country right now and has released a new track titled ‘...read more

3
Internet Sensation Antara Nandy Makes a Playback Debut in A.R. Rahman and Mani Ratnam's Period Epic 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'

MUMBAI: After charming audiences around the world with her multilingual song covers, Internet artistic sensation Antara Nandy has debuted as a...read more

4
Fliss returns with her debut 4 track EP

MUMBAI: Northern R&B songstress Fliss arrives with her debut 4-track EP ‘Situations’ after releasing a successful string of singles over the past...read more

5
Music director Amaal Mallik remixes Nikitaa's most loved song 'Bad Trip (Sitam)'

MUMBAI: Multi-Award-winning Indian Music Producer Amaal Mallik remixes Indie Artist Nikitaa's song 'Bad Trip (Sitam)'. The two musicians who have...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games